Saturday’s F1 news has landed, with lots to digest from the day as Formula 1 takes a weekend off from the on-track action.

We’re not involved in ‘silly season’ but announced our own new signing with the highly respected journalist and novelist Elizabeth Blackstock joining us as US Editor, but back in terms of what’s happening within the paddock for now, let’s take a look.

Exclusive: Laurent Mekies gives the inside track at RB

RB team principal Laurent Mekies sat down with PlanetF1.com for an extended chat in Monaco, and gave us an insight into the goings-on with Red Bull’s sister team.

Having left Ferrari last year to take on this job, where he feels the team may end up in future and his own prospects having taken on the job as team principal for the first time, he spoke in an illuminating way about what this move has offered him so far.

Carlos Sainz reportedly ‘close’ to deciding F1 2025 step

While Carlos Sainz has said publicly he is in no rush to decide over his next move, Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport claims Sainz may well use a move to Williams next season as a potential springboard to a seat elsewhere in 2026.

Sainz is known to have multiple options on the table, most notably Sauber, which will become Audi from 2026, but he is looking for a seat that will be competitive immediately if he can attain one.

A solution to identikit liveries in the offing from next season?

The FIA and F1 teams are set to discuss how to make the cars look different to each other next season, with FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis acknowledging that, while a nuanced issue, the presence of dark and not-quite-painted cars can make different teams difficult to distinguish.

“As always in F1, it is a bit more complicated than maybe meets the eye,” he told Motorsport.com.

“One issue is that cars have a bit too much naked carbon, because obviously the weight of paint, so the cars have a bit too much black.

“There has also been a lot of work done by all teams to change the type of paint or indeed a lot of it nowadays is extremely thin films, to keep the weight as low as possible.

“And another issue is that some teams seem to use similar colour schemes, so they end up with cars that maybe look visually quite close to each other. We’re discussing it still with the teams, and it will be discussed in the next F1 Commission.”

IndyCar option reportedly opens up for Mick Schumacher

German publication Auto Motor und Sport claim IndyCar team Dale Coyne Racing are interested in Mick Schumacher’s services in IndyCar, having impressed in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine this season.

But with Schumacher potentially in the frame for an Alpine Formula 1 drive next year if circumstances fall in his favour, Formula 1 remains his first choice for now, which he has said all along.

Alpine have sung his praises for how he has performed in WEC, though the Mercedes reserve is said to be “pinning his hopes” on an Alpine drive back in Formula 1 in 2025.

Happy birthday, Martin Brundle!

Saturday was Martin Brundle’s 65th birthday and all of us here at PlanetF1.com would like to wish Martin a very happy birthday. Coincidentally, former McLaren team principal Ron Dennis also turns 77 today, so happy birthday to you as well, Ron!

To mark the occasion, we’ve brought back one of our favourite pieces and added to it, giving it a new-for-2024 flavour as we look back at some of the best moments from Brundle’s grid walks from over the years.

We know he has spoken before about being a racer who was effectively taken to the commentary box by his own secondary choice, but he really has made that position his own since making the move for English-speaking audiences around the world. Here’s to you, Martin, and to many more years to come.

