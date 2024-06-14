Friday’s fast-paced F1 news roundup features Lewis Hamilton on the potential for an all-black F1 2025 Ferrari livery and a bold prediction on the futures of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Adrian Newey.

Buckle up and hold on tight as we zoom through the day’s main headlines…

Lewis Hamilton won’t push for black Ferrari livery for F1 2025

Lewis Hamilton has dismissed the suggestion that he will push for Ferrari to adopt a black livery following his arrival from Mercedes in the F1 2025 season.

Mercedes have adopted a black livery over recent years in support of Hamilton’s campaign for greater diversity in F1 and the motor racing industry, leading to suggestions that the seven-time World Champion will put pressure on Ferrari to follow suit.

Asked if he will request a black Ferrari livery for F1 2025, Hamilton revealed that he “probably won’t be pushing for that too early on” – but teased more “impact work” alongside Ferrari president John Elkann.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton addresses black Ferrari F1 2025 livery change amid ‘impact work’ plan

Max Verstappen tipped to follow Adrian Newey to Mercedes

Former F1 star Gerhard Berger has tipped Max Verstappen to join Adrian Newey at Mercedes if the F1 design guru chooses the Silver Arrows as his next destination after Red Bull.

Newey confirmed last month that he will leave Red Bull in early F1 2025, having orchestrated the team’s glory years with Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.

While Newey has been heavily linked with a move to Ferrari, Berger reckons Verstappen would follow him to Mercedes “in no time at all” if the 65-year-old headed for Brackley.

Read more: Critical Adrian Newey decision identified that could trigger Max Verstappen Mercedes switch

Eddie Jordan convinced Carlos Sainz to Williams ‘won’t happen’

Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan has cast fresh doubt on Carlos Sainz’s proposed switch to Williams for the F1 2025 season, insisting the move “won’t happen.”

Williams has emerged as a surprise F1 2025 destination for Sainz, who will be replaced by Hamilton at Ferrari at the end of this season.

James Vowles, the Williams team principal, has been open about his pursuit of Sainz, but Jordan – who famously predicted Hamilton’s move from McLaren to Mercedes in 2012 – is unconvinced.

Read more: Fresh doubt over Carlos Sainz to Williams as Eddie Jordan bemoans ‘raw deal’ for F1 2025

The Antonelli rule? FIA make significant regulation tweak

The FIA has made tweaks to the rulebook which could allow Mercedes junior sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli an earlier-than-expected F1 debut if the opportunity arises.

The rules governing when a driver can be granted an F1 super licence have been tweaked by the FIA, opening the door for Antonelli – a leading contender for a promotion to the pinnacle of motorsport– to make his debut in F1 before his 18th birthday.

Antonelli is due to turn 18 on the day of the Dutch Grand Prix on August 25, but is now eligible to make his F1 debut in advance.

Read more: FIA make critical rule change that could open door for early Kimi Antonelli F1 arrival

Mick Schumacher ‘exhausted’ by fight to earn another F1 chance

Mick Schumacher has admitted it is “exhausting” trying to earn another chance in F1, with the Mercedes and Alpine-linked driver not giving up hope of securing an F1 2025 seat despite a “draining last few years.”

Schumacher tumbled off the grid after being dropped by Haas at the conclusion of the F1 2022 season, with the German this year combining his duties as Mercedes’ reserve driver with an Alpine race seat in the World Endurance Championship.

With Alpine F1 boss Bruno Famin leaving the door open to a potential return, Schumacher has opened up about the emotional turmoil of being on the outside looking in.

Read more: Mick Schumacher opens up on ‘exhausting’ fight for F1 2025 reprieve amid Alpine rumours