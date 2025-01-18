Has Lewis Hamilton found his old form? Is Max Verstappen worth the cost of a whole Formula 1 team? What’s next for Sauber?

We’ve got the answers to all these questions in more in our F1 news round-up for 18 Jan, 2025.

F1 news: Ferrari may just revive Lewis Hamilton

Benedetto Vigna, the Ferrari chief executive, has declared that Lewis Hamilton is “back in the game” following his move from Mercedes for the F1 2025 season.

And he has described Hamilton’s new year’s message on LinkedIn as “beautiful”, seeing it is an indication of the seven-time World Champion’s willingness to embrace a new culture at a late stage of his F1 career.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton ‘back in the game’ as ‘beautiful’ message catches Ferrari eyes

F1 news: Audi’s takeover of Sauber is complete

Audi F1 has confirmed to PlanetF1.com that it has completed its full takeover of the existing Sauber team ahead of the F1 2025 season.

Audi’s official F1 entry is less than a year away, with the German manufacturer announcing in 2022 that it would take over the current Sauber team in time for the sport’s new era in F1 2026.

Read more: Audi F1 announce key 2026 milestone with reported €600m deal finalised

More deep dives into Formula 1:

👉 Who is Bradley Lord? Meet Toto Wolff’s trusted Mercedes lieutenant

👉 The F1 driver Eddie Jordan ‘made a big mistake’ in sacking

F1 news: Max Verstappen is worth an entire Formula 1 team

Rumours this week have linked Red Bull driver Max Verstappen with a sensational £1billion switch to Aston Martin for the F1 2026 season.

And Racing Bulls chief executive Peter Bayer has revealed that he has fielded offers around that figure for the entire team, let alone a single driver.

Read more: The last one billion F1 offer made before Max Verstappen rumours

F1 news: Aston Martin has snapped up another key hire