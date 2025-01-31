Your Friday F1 news is here and wrapped in one place for you, and there is plenty to get through as January draws to a close.

Just think, as February starts, we can finally say that new cars will be back out on track in the same month – and not a moment too soon.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton reacts to Barcelona test

Lewis Hamilton posted a short and sweet Instagram message after his latest test for Ferrari, taking in laps around Barcelona in the SF-23 alongside Charles Leclerc.

He and his new Ferrari team-mate are reported to be staying at the same circuit next week for 2026 tyre testing, but as the seven-time World Champion wrote on social media: “First race can’t come soon enough.”

Adrian Newey spots ‘unexpected penalties’ in F1 budget cap

With spending capped in Formula 1, barring wages for drivers and the three highest-paid team members, Adrian Newey admitted other series are now in a position to pay their top-paid people more – which is causing an issue with attracting top talent to Formula 1.

“At Red Bull, at the start if we lost people, it would almost invariably be to another F1 team,” Newey told German publication Auto Motor und Sport.

“Now we’re losing people to tech companies because they pay better. We’re losing people to WEC teams because they pay better.

“We’re struggling to get graduates because Formula 1 can’t afford to be the best-paying industry anymore, so it has a lot of, let’s say, unexpected penalties to it.

Horner: Herbert FIA decision ‘absolutely the right decision’

Christian Horner was unequivocal on his feelings on why Johnny Herbert was right to step away from his role with the FIA, as he was confirmed as no longer being a steward for the upcoming season.

“Firstly, it has absolutely nothing to do with Max [Verstappen]. But it’s absolutely the right decision,” Horner told Sky Sports News when asked about the criticism Herbert levelled at the reigning World Champion last season.

“You cannot have stewards working in the media.

“It’s totally inappropriate. You’re either on the sporting regulatory side or you’re on the media side.”

Drivers had ‘no consultation’ over FIA misconduct changes

After the FIA changed its punishments and expanded the fines available for drivers swearing in press conferences, among other misconduct offences, GPDA chairman Alex Wurz said this came as news to the drivers themselves.

“No, there was no consultation,” the Austrian said as per RacingNews365. “We have read that through the media.

“There could be room for improvement in that we [the FIA and the GPDA] are working out [these things] together.

“In this case, we are not involved. I’m not sure if the FIA has involved their own FIA drivers’ commission. That’s something I don’t know about.

“Let’s hope that we don’t have many fines being collected.”

South Africa searching for funding as F1 bid ramps up – report

South Africa’s sports minister, Gayton McKenzie, is reportedly seeking reportedly seeking R920m [£39.9m] to assure South Africa of a spot on the Formula 1 calendar.

Bidding was recently extended for potential host circuits as South Africa looks for a return to the calendar, with a report on IOL claiming he’s now chasing ‘potential sponsors, such as Heineken and Red Bull among others, to help raise the capital needed to enter the bid’.

McKenzie said: “Hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix would boost our economy, tourism, and development while showcasing South Africa as a premier global sporting destination. This extension ensures bidders have the time to prepare exceptional proposals.

“The Ministry urges stakeholders to use this opportunity to support South Africa’s Formula 1 ambitions.”

