In one piece of F1 news today, we at PlanetF1.com Towers wanted to wish Lewis Hamilton a very happy 40th birthday.

We hope he’s enjoyed a well-earned slice of cake on this day of all days before he’s back in pre-season training mode to burn the calories off again, but alongside this big birthday, we have lots more to bring you from the world of F1 news – so let’s dive right in.

F1 news: Mercedes join well-wishers for Lewis Hamilton’s 40th birthday

He only officially left Mercedes a week ago, but the team wished Hamilton a happy 40th birthday with a knowing lilt – by doing so on social media in Italian.

He’s now officially a Ferrari driver after a long, successful stint with the Silver Arrows – but that does not mean the good will has gone anywhere. Molto bene.

Mercedes launch ‘groundbreaking collaboration’ with Adidas

Sticking with Mercedes, they announced a significant tie-in with Adidas, bringing them to Formula 1 for the first time as an official team partner and their new official kit supplier.

Mercedes will be provided with a “complete range” of clothing as part of the deal, in what team principal Toto Wolff described as a “groundbreaking collaboration” in the sport.

Separately on Tuesday, Alpine announced they would be teaming up with Castore for their kit from 2025 – with the brand also supplying Red Bull and McLaren with their kit at the moment.

Newey set to be behind at Aston after Red Bull ‘blocked my tools’

A normal part of life in the Formula 1 paddock, and Adrian Newey is not excepted from it: The joys/troubles of gardening leave.

He has been working on finishing the RB17 hypercar since it was announced he would be leaving Red Bull, with a move to Aston Martin set for March, and Newey admitted Red Bull “blocked my tools” when it comes to designing new innovations – though he will still be thinking of ideas.

He added on the Autocar podcast: “Aston wants to do the best job they can in ’25, but my main kind of focus will be the ’26 regulations and this big change, because I start on March 2.

“The aero rules come out, I think, 1 January, or might be the second, whatever the working day is.

“So I’ll already be kind of two months behind the curve. But in truth, of course, it’s more than that, because not only will I be behind on the looking at those regulations compared to when they’ve come out… With the way the regulations have gone, you really need to be in front of a CAD [computer-aided design] system as well, to be able to understand all the boxes and so forth. They’re so prescribed.”

‘Extreme’ livery coming for F1 2025 Ferrari?

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will be looking forward to seeing what their 2025 challenger will look like at Ferrari, and Italian publication Auto Racer claims a “more intense” shade of red is being planned for this year’s car.

Ferrari have experimented with darker reds in recent seasons, but whatever the end result, seeing Hamilton driving a scarlet car will be something not to be missed for neutrals and fans alike.

Carlos Sainz Sr withdraws from Dakar Rally after crash

There is motorsport underway in the world as we speak, with the famous Dakar Rally taking place.

There was incredible footage, too, of Carlos Sainz Sr using his arm as a de facto windscreen as he drove along at full pelt as he went for a fifth outright win in the fabled event.

However, it will not be this year as the 62-year-old has been forced to retire from the race, after extensive damage following a crash in the second stage of the event.

