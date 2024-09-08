Sunday’s F1 news includes Lewis Hamilton reflecting on being told his career was “over” and a debate over a rumoured Oscar Piastri contract clause at McLaren.

It’s time to throttle through the day’s headlines at the speed of light…

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton, McLaren contract clause and more

Lewis Hamilton recalls Mercedes advice after McLaren exit decision

Lewis Hamilton has lifted the lid on the satisfaction he took from winning with Mercedes after being told that his “career was over” upon his McLaren exit in 2012.

Mercedes and Hamilton stand as the most successful team/driver partnership in F1 history, with the British driver winning six World Championships in seven years from 2014.

After equalling Michael Schumacher’s tally of seven titles in 2020, Hamilton became the first driver in history to surpass 100 race wins and pole positions the following year.

Hamilton, who announced earlier this year that he will join Ferrari on a multi-year contract from F1 2025, revealed how opinions soon changed after he started winning with Mercedes after everyone advised him to stay with McLaren.

Read more: ‘Career over’ – Lewis Hamilton opens up on Mercedes advice after ‘worst decision’ became ‘best ever’

McLaren to strike Mark Webber deal to help Lando Norris title charge?

Guenther Steiner has urged McLaren to strike a deal with Oscar Piastri’s manager Mark Webber to help support Lando Norris’s F1 2024 title bid.

McLaren decided against enforcing team orders at last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, with Piastri and Norris dropping from a front-row lockout to second and third respectively as Charles Leclerc triumphed for Ferrari at Monza.

It has been speculated – but not confirmed – that a clause in Piastri’s contract prevents him from being cast into a wingman role to help Norris’s title charge.

Former Haas team principal Steiner believes McLaren should take up the issue with Piastri’s manager and former Red Bull driver Webber if such an arrangement is in place.

Read more: McLaren urged to strike Mark Webber deal after Oscar Piastri contract clause rumours

Red Bull accused of ‘faking it’ over Sergio Perez decision

Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan says Red Bull “faked it” when it came to dropping Sergio Perez over the summer break, with the decision to retain him likely to cost the team the F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship.

Red Bull seemed almost certain to drop Perez following July’s Belgian Grand Prix, only for Christian Horner to confirm 24 hours later that the Mexican would be retained entering the second half of the season.

With Red Bull nursing an eight-point lead over McLaren ahead of next weekend’s Azerbaijan GP, Jordan is convinced that the decision to keep Perez “will come back to bite them.”

Read more: Red Bull ‘faked it’ on Sergio Perez sack decision in grim title prediction

Daniel Ricciardo reflects on ‘controversial’ Red Bull exit decision

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted his F1 career would “look different” if he hadn’t taken the “controversial” decision to leave Red Bull at the end of 2018, but refused to describe it as a regret.

Ricciardo enjoyed the best days of his career with Red Bull between 2014 and 2018, claiming all but one of his eight F1 victories before taking the surprise decision to join Renault for 2019.

The Australian has insisted he does not look back on the move with regret, with no guarantee that he would have won the World Championship had he remained with Red Bull.

Read more: Daniel Ricciardo recalls ‘controversial’ Red Bull exit in F1 career ‘regret’ claim

Eddie Jordan airs Andrea Kimi Antonelli fears ahead of Mercedes F1 2025 debut

Eddie Jordan has aired reservations over Mercedes’ decision to sign Andrea Kimi Antonelli for the F1 2025 season, suggesting Williams would have been a better fit for his debut campaign.

Antonelli was confirmed as Lewis Hamilton’s successor at the Italian Grand Prix, with the announcement coming less than 24 hours after the teenager sensation crashed out of FP1 at Monza on his first appearance on an F1 race weekend.

Jordan believes Mercedes should be taking a more cautious approach with Antonelli, citing Red Bull’s decision to place Max Verstappen at VCARB (then Toro Rosso) at the start of his F1 career in 2015/16.

Read more: Kimi Antonelli F1 debut ‘not in Mercedes’ as ‘perfect’ Max Verstappen comparison made