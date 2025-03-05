Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes talks over a seat swap between Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz in the latest series of Drive to Survive as the FIA take action over a key F1 2025 issue.

Let’s charge through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz, FIA and more

Drive to Survive uncovers private Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz seat swap discussion

The latest series of Drive to Survive has uncovered the moment Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz discussed a direct Ferrari-Mercedes seat swap in front of the world’s media in a press conference.

Sainz was forced to make way for Hamilton at Ferrari at the end of last season, with the Spaniard eventually signing a multi-year contract to join Williams from F1 2025.

Hamilton was heard asking Sainz about potential talks with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff in a press conference at a race last season.

FIA take action in latest ‘mini DRS’ development

Ahead of a clampdown on flexi-wings, the FIA has issued an update to TD034 for the teams to provide housing for rearward-facing cameras to monitor the flex of the car’s rear wing.

It is the same technical directive that was implemented at last year’s Belgian Grand Prix, but this year, the cameras will be focused on the rear wings and not the front wings.

From the start of the F1 2025 season next weekend in Australia, the FIA will clamp down on teams running flexi-rear wings with more stringent beam wing deflection tests.

Susie Wolff has no interest in FIA president bid

Susie Wolff, the F1 Academy head and wife of Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff, has no interest in becoming the next president of F1’s governing body the FIA despite recent media reports, PlanetF1.com understands.

A report in Italy last week claimed that Mrs Wolff has been considering launching a campaign ahead of December’s presidential election.

PlanetF1.com has learned from sources close to the situation that the claims are wide of the mark, with Mrs Wolff fully focused on her work with F1 Academy and having no interest in running to become president of the FIA.

Pierre Waché explains Red Bull RB21 thought process

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com, Red Bull technical director Pierre Waché has revealed that the team “re-evaluated all concepts of the car” with the new RB21 for the F1 2025 season.

After an alarming mid-season decline with the RB20 in 2024, Red Bull raised eyebrows in pre-season testing with the RB21 carrying a striking resemblance to its predecessor.

Despite the lack of obvious changes, Waché has revealed that “plenty of stuff” has changed under the skin of the new Red Bull.

Jos Verstappen sends Red Bull warning ahead of latest Max Verstappen title defence

The father of Max Verstappen has warned Red Bull that “it won’t be Max’s fault if things don’t go well” in F1 2025.

Verstappen overcame a 10-race winless streak, his longest barren run since 2020, to secure a fourth straight World Championship in F1 2025, but Red Bull slipped to a disappointing third in the Constructors’ standings after losing their way with the RB20 car.

Verstappen’s father, the former F1 racer Jos Verstappen, has vowed that the pair have confidence and trust in the team ahead of his son’s latest title defence – but stressed the need for Red Bull to “continue to perform.”

