Hamilton crash theory raised as Drive to Survive release date confirmed – round-up

Another day, another selection of F1 news for you as we head into the weekend. Don’t worry, just a few more until the season starts again…

With perfect timing, we have news on when Drive to Survive will hit screens once again in the lead-up to the new campaign, as we get ready for another year of Formula 1, and much more besides.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton crash theory surfaces after years of Mercedes power

Having endured a routine crash during testing in Barcelona, Lewis Hamilton was exploring the limits of the 2023 Ferrari as he got used to his new cockpit.

David Coulthard explained on the Formula For Success podcast: “Going off is an occupational hazard. And it doesn’t matter if you were the late great Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher or the current Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, we can all have an off at any certain point.

“And I see it as simple as this: he has to get used to the control systems in that Ferrari, the power delivery. We’re dealing with hybrid engines, so it’s not the sort of natural torque acceleration of an internal combustion engine. Electrical energy comes in like that.

“And I suspect it was just [that] he’s so embedded in his mind about the Mercedes hybrid Formula 1 engine that he was simply caught out.”

Drive to Survive release date confirmed for seventh series

The seventh series (or season, for our wonderful American readers) of docuseries Drive to Survive will arrive on Netflix on Friday 7th March.

If you didn’t follow the 2024 campaign too closely, you’re in for a treat. But on top of that, you should come back to our site if you’re planning on becoming a regular viewer of Formula 1 and you’re new to the sport – we’ll have you covered throughout the 2025 season.

Netflix set to bid for broadcasting rights of Formula 1?

This is not the only time the streaming service has been in the news on Friday, though, with multiple reports linking Netflix with a potential bid to start showing Formula 1 in the United States from the 2026 season.

Formula 1’s existing rights deal with ESPN, which shows the Sky Sports coverage from the UK, is due to expire at the end of 2025, and several reports Stateside are linking Netflix with a potential bid.

Toto Wolff told Lewis Hamilton Ferrari photo was ‘iconic’

Toto Wolff said he spoke to Lewis Hamilton after *that* photo was released on his first day at Maranello, which instantly went around the world.

“I think it was right for both of us,” Wolff told Sky Sports of Hamilton’s move.

“I think when you see Lewis in his first appearances at Ferrari, this picture in front of Enzo Ferrari’s house, it’s iconic. Lewis with his sense of style, and I’ve told him.

“I think it was a refresh for both of us.”

FIA online abuse campaign finds ‘critical threat’

The FIA’s United Against Online Abuse campaign found there was a “critical threat” facing sports of losing participants and referees due to abuse found online.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “Last year UAOA highlighted the devastating personal toll online abuse has on competitors and athletes.

“This second edition report has shone a light on the equally unacceptable abuse faced by officials and referees—essential members of the sporting community who ensure our competitions are conducted fairly, robustly, and with integrity.

“While it’s encouraging to see more federations adopting anti-abuse measures, these findings show that the scale of abuse is continuing to grow.

“UAOA’s work in 2025 will be critical in fostering collaboration across the sporting, political, and technology sectors to create meaningful, lasting solutions that protect all members of our community.”

