Lewis Hamilton ‘handicap’ spotted by former Ferrari driver

Lewis Hamilton’s age is proving a “handicap” at Ferrari in the F1 2025 season, with the seven-time World Champion unable to keep up without a dominant car at his disposal.

That is the claim of Rene Arnoux, the former Ferrari driver, who says the team are in “a bad way” under team principal Fred Vasseur.

Hamilton has had an underwhelming start to his first season at Ferrari following his high-profile move from Mercedes.

Flavio Briatore hits out at Franco Colapinto media bulls**t

Alpine’s Flavio Briatore has hit out at the “bulls**t” surrounding Franco Colapinto, pointing the finger at the media of his home nation of Argentina.

Colapinto has largely struggled since replacing Jack Doohan ahead of last month’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The upcoming Austrian Grand Prix marks the final round of Coalpinto’s initial five-race contract.

Trial date set for brother of former F1 team principal

William Oakes, the brother of former Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes, is to face trial over ‘criminally-obtained cash’ charges.

Local media report that William Oakes twice appeared before Northampton Crown Court to plead not guilty to two charges over accusations of possessing £831,885, €46,120, and $10,000 in ‘criminally-obtained cash.’

Mr Oakes was also granted bail.

Brad Pitt tests McLaren F1 car at COTA

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has carried out a private Formula 1 test with McLaren just days ahead of the release of the new F1 movie, PlanetF1.com has learned.

The highly anticipated F1 film will be released next week, with Pitt starring in the role of main protagonist Sonny Hayes, a veteran racing driver staging a thrilling Formula 1 comeback.

Pitt joined McLaren in a TPC [Testing of Previous Car] test at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, on Thursday.

Daniel Ricciardo declares ‘retirement not for me’ as new venture launched

Daniel Ricciardo has quipped that retirement is “not for me” with the launch of a new venture.

Ricciardo lost his place on the F1 grid in September 2024 when he was replaced by the Racing Bulls team.

The Australian, who will turn 36 next month, claimed eight F1 victories in 257 starts after making is debut in 2011.

