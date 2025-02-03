If you were worried that Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari crash in Barcelona testing was an omen of things to come — don’t be.

Our F1 news round-up for Monday, 3 February sheds light on exactly what that little skirmish meant.

F1 news: Why Lewis Hamilton’s first Ferrari crash is actually a good thing

While Lewis Hamilton crashing in testing ahead of his Ferrari debut may be alarming “on the face of it”, in actual fact, it showed just how comfortable he was feeling.

That is the claim made by Formula 1 analyst Peter Windsor, who is adamant that Hamilton fans should be “delighted”, not concerned despite that testing setback in Barcelona.

F1 news: And if you had any doubt — Lewis Hamilton is back

Lewis Hamilton is “back in the game” with his former team-mate Nico Rosberg declaring his move to Ferrari shows his desire to “push his limits”.

12 months after his long goodbye to Mercedes began with his pre-season announcement he would be leaving the team to join Ferrari, Hamilton officially became a Ferrari Formula 1 driver on 21 January.

F1 news: Carlos Sainz hits the track with Williams

Carlos Sainz’s preparations for the F1 2025 season stepped up a gear with a private Williams test in Barcelona on Sunday, it has emerged.

It came just four days after his successor at Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, crashed out of testing at the Spanish Grand Prix venue.

F1 news: Albert Park is getting a makeover

This year’s edition of the Australian Grand Prix will see a major change but perhaps one fans will not notice straight away – the colour of the track markings.

As Melbourne prepares to host the first race of the 2025 season, returning to the opening spot for the first time since 2019, the track’s organisers have been told they need to make a significant change to the circuit ahead of lights out.

