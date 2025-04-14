The Bahrain Grand Prix saw Oscar Piastri take a resounding victory in his McLaren — and it also gave us plenty to talk about!

In today’s F1 news round-up, we’re digging into some positive changes at Ferrari for Lewis Hamilton, and some real drama kicking off at Red Bull.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton ‘aligned’ with Ferrari in Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton said his middle stint of the Bahrain Grand Prix saw him “aligned” with his Ferrari, as he departs the Sakhir circuit off the back of his most productive learning experience yet.

Hamilton remains in the process of getting to grips with Ferrari machinery after his blockbuster move from Mercedes, but after Bahrain qualifying, alarm bells were ringing when Hamilton admitted he was “not doing a good enough job” after falling six-tenths short of team-mate Charles Leclerc, the kind of downbeat Hamilton verdicts which cropped up last season.

F1 news: The ‘alarming’ issues plaguing Red Bull Racing

Already having their hands full with an unbalanced RB21 and brake issues, Helmut Marko says compounding the situation with botched pit stops was “not acceptable”.

Red Bull had a troubled weekend at the Bahrain International Circuit, scoring just 10 points as they fell further away from McLaren in the championship titles.

More big takeaways from the Bahrain GP:

F1 news: Jack Doohan gets a few more chances at Alpine

Jack Doohan will be in the Alpine at race five, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and also beyond, with whispers in the paddock claiming he has until the summer break to secure his future with Alpine.

Doohan arrived on the F1 2025 grid hounded by reports that his days at Alpine were numbered, the Aussie not doing himself any favours with two big crashes in the first three weekends.

F1 news: What really happened between Verstappen’s manager and Helmut Marko

Sky F1 reporter Ted Kravitz has claimed that Max Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen gave Helmut Marko “a piece of his mind” after a wretched Bahrain Grand Prix for Red Bull.

Remonstrating, as Kravitz put it, to the Red Bull motorsport adviser, Vermeulen then stormed off.

