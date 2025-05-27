Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes more Lewis Hamilton team radio messages from Monaco, Adrian Newey’s inspection of the McLaren MCL39 and the first details of the F1 2026 calendar.

Let’s fly through the day’s main F1 headlines at the speed of light…

Australian GP to open F1 2026 season

The Australian Grand Prix will host the first race of the F1 2026 season, PlanetF1.com can exclusively reveal.

The Albert Park weekend is set to be staged across the weekend of March 6-8, marking the start of F1’s new regulatory era.

The Australian GP returned to its traditional season-opening slot for 2025 after a spell of six years.

Revealed: New Lewis Hamilton evidence after team radio confusion

Lewis Hamilton’s confusion at the Monaco Grand Prix stemmed from his misinterpretation of race engineer Riccardo Adami’s message that “this is our race,” PlanetF1.com has learned.

Hamilton was told “this is our race” by his race engineer in the early stages of the Monaco race, which is believed to have left Hamilton under the impression that he was in the fight for victory.

It is thought that Adami actually meant that Hamilton was free to run his own race rather than be sacrificed for team-mate Charles Leclerc’s strategy.

Adrian Newey studies McLaren MCL39 on Monaco GP grid

Adrian Newey was spotted by PlanetF1.com taking a close look at the F1 2025 championship-leading McLaren MCL39 on the grid at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Newey made his first trackside appearance with Aston Martin in Monaco, having officially joined the team from Red Bull in March.

PlanetF1.com’s on-the-ground reporter Thomas Maher spotted Newey taking a good look at Oscar Piastri’s McLaren on the grid last weekend.

Isack Hadjar in fan altercation moments before Sky F1 interview in Monaco

Isack Hadjar, the Racing Bulls driver, was involved in an altercation with a fan moments before a live Sky F1 interview during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

Hadjar claimed his best result of the F1 2025 season in Monaco with a fine sixth-place finish.

The French-Algerian was spotted in a tense moment with a fan just seconds before a live television interview.

Carlos Sainz likens Monaco GP tactics to ‘Crashgate’ scandal

Carlos Sainz made a veiled reference to the ‘Crashgate’ scandal as he called for a “ban” on “manipulating” the Monaco Grand Prix.

Williams were among the teams who employed a tactical game in Monaco, where a unique rule was in place forcing drivers to pit twice over the course of the 78-lap race.

Sainz admitted the games amounted to teams “manipulating the results” in a reminder of the “horror” of the 2008 Crashgate scandal.

