F1 news: Hamilton and Leclerc set for extra Ferrari test – reports

Multiple reports have stated that, after a test in Barcelona this week, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will take part in a Pirelli tyre test in the 2024 Ferrari.

This reported test, slated for February 4th and 5th, will be helping the sport’s tyre supplier around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as they gear up for a change to the tyres in the 2026 season.

This includes a slight reduction in tyre size, while aiming to keep as high a grip level as possible, with all the data gathered helping Pirelli in their quest.

Jeremy Clarkson Instagram post goes viral

Jeremy Clarkson posted his own take on the most-liked Formula 1-related Instagram post in history, which in itself has now been liked more than a million times at time of writing.

He modelled his own version of Lewis Hamilton’s look from his visit to Maranello on Monday, suited and booted while on his farm, captioned it ‘Lewis Clarkilton’, and has gained social media notoriety all on its own.

FIA set target for ‘more professional body’ of stewards

With the FIA using volunteer stewards that get their expenses covered, single seater director Nikolas Tombazis confirmed the governing body is looking at a potential way of making the panel “more professional” in future.

He told Motorsport.com: “It’s probably getting a bit unfair to just rely on people to do it out of their good heart and that’s what we have now.

“We want to go to a more professional body in the future. That’s not to exclude volunteers, but it’s to have a body that can spend the Monday morning after a race analysing every single decision, making sure it was reached correctly, seeing what could be improved.

“That will be combined with a more powerful remote centre, where more monitoring will take place for a range of offences, and all of that will be linked together. That’s the general target.”

INEOS Mercedes reports addressed in statement

Mercedes shareholder INEOS, which owns an equal one-third stake in the team alongside team principal Toto Wolff and Mercedes AG, has confirmed it does not intend to shift its ownership stake in the Silver Arrows, after a report emerged that it would be reviewing its portfolio – with interests in multiple sporting entities.

“We remain a committed owner and partner to the team and will look to continue our relationship on America’s Cup, which the team were a significant part of for AC37,” an INEOS spokesperson told PlanetF1.com in a statement.

Fernando Alonso dubs Aston Martin facilities ‘best in the sport’

If all signs are to be believed, Aston Martin are well on their way to building themselves up as a potential force of the future, and on the evidence of the way their factory has expanded in recent years, Fernando Alonso thinks that is firmly the case.

“Obviously, we are there often between races, preparing on the simulator for the next race. And for us still, [there is] a surprise every time we go to Silverstone because there is a new building or new facility ready for us. [It] has been an incredible surprise,” Alonso said of the team’s expanded factory on the BBC’s Back at Base podcast.

“You know, to see everything working smoothly from day one, it’s probably the best facilities in the sport right now. So, the future, I think, is great at the team.

“It’s very attractive to everyone to come and work in Aston Martin, same for the drivers.”

