Lewis Hamilton has reignited his rivalry with Fernando Alonso rivalry as we bring you the biggest F1 news from Friday.

As well as Hamilton sending that cheeky quip Alonso’s way, Alonso has also offered an intriguing insight into his plans for after his F1 career, so with all this and more to look through, let’s get to it.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton vs Fernando Alonso and more

Lewis Hamilton lands cheeky Fernando Alonso ‘podium’ quip

While respect absolutely exists between these multiple World Champions, the rivalry triggered by their eventful season as McLaren team-mates back in 2007 continues to bubble away, with neither side resisting an opportunity to get a little dig in when they can over the years.

And it was Hamilton’s turn this time in a game for Formula 1’s YouTube channel, where the drivers had to spot the mistake in a series of edited F1 images.

For one of Alonso celebrating on the Zandvoort podium, Hamilton quipped: “Just him standing on the podium.”

A cheeky nod to Alonso’s more sparse podium record in the second half of his career.

Fernando Alonso plots Dakar Rally return and win after Formula 1

Going without a single podium finish between 2015-18, Alonso would embark on a two-year F1 sabbatical, taking on various racing challenges during that time, including the gruelling Dakar Rally.

And after his F1 career is over, Alonso wants another shot at Dakar, but this time, winning it is on his motorsport “wishlist.”

Valtteri Bottas brands Formula 1 ‘not a fair sport’

Ten-time grand prix winner Valtteri Bottas has experienced both extremes of team competitiveness in Formula 1, having collected those 10 victories with the dominant Mercedes, while his current employer Sauber are the only team without an F1 2024 point on the board.

And Bottas would deliver the frank verdict that Formula 1 is “not a fair sport”, with the right car and team needed to be able to succeed.

Jacques Villeneuve claims Zhou Guanyu does not ‘deserve’ 2025 seat

Like Bottas, his current Sauber team-mate Zhou Guanyu is battling for a new deal with the team, ahead of the Audi transition to come in 2026. Only one spot remains though, with Nico Hulkenberg already signed.

And according to 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve, Zhou has not performed well enough to “deserve” a fresh contract.

Max Verstappen ‘shadow’ hanging over Mercedes

While all signs seemingly point towards Max Verstappen remaining a Red Bull driver for F1 2025, F1 Nation and FIA press conference host Tom Clarkson claims Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is not yet “completely giving up” on having Verstappen in the team next year.

But Clarkson suggested that instead, Verstappen will look over the data for the Red Bull Powertrains and Mercedes F1 2026 engines – designed to the new regulations – in order to make an informed choice on his future home.

