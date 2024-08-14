It is time for your latest round-up of the key F1 news featuring Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Adrian Newey and more.

As Hamilton prepares to join Ferrari for F1 2025, the team are reportedly already ushering in design changes with the seven-time World Champion in mind, while Ted Kravitz brings us the latest on the Adrian Newey to Aston Martin situation, as speculation continues to swirl. All this and more, so let’s get to it.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton Ferrari clue, Adrian Newey and more

Lewis Hamilton triggering Ferrari suspension change?

Having achieved record-breaking success with Mercedes since joining in 2013, Hamilton will begin a new chapter in his F1 career with Ferrari come 2025, and the team is reportedly already making changes for next year’s car with Hamilton in their thoughts.

It has been claimed that Ferrari will move to a pull-rod front suspension among wider changes for next year’s challenger, inspired by Hamilton having a driving style which more closely matches that of future team-mate Charles Leclerc than Carlos Sainz’s does.

Adrian Newey to Aston Martin announcement at end of summer break?

Formula 1 personnel are deep into the summer shutdown ahead of the return to action at Zandvoort next weekend, but a rumour that will not quieten down is that of F1 design guru Adrian Newey allegedly being on his way to Aston Martin.

And Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz has revealed that this could be announced as soon as the end of the summer break.

Clement Novalak recalls ‘no bullsh*t’ Max Verstappen story

It is well known that Verstappen is someone who gets straight to the point, as ex-Formula 2 racer Clement Novalak found out in 2022 when introduced to Verstappen, who knew exactly who he was and had some blunt advice after a scruffy qualifying.

Describing Verstappen as a “no bullsh*t driver” who “comes to the track, gets in the car, drives, and f**ks off”, Novalak says this is something he admires about the three-time World Champion, while it is a source for criticism for others.

Flavio Briatore recalls Christian Horner chat in stark F1 change observation

Briatore – now back in the F1 fold as executive advisor to Renault CEO Luca de Meo – took the opportunity to chat with ex-F1 team boss Eddie Jordan about how the relationships have changed between modern team principals, Jordan claiming that the friendships of the past are no longer there.

Briatore would spill the beans on a lengthy chat at Alpine’s new motorhome with Red Bull boss Christian Horner – who was intrigued by its unique design – which backed up Jordan’s point, Horner admitting “it was the first time in many years he had seen another motorhome in Formula 1”.

Valtteri Bottas teases potential major Audi F1 driver twist

Nico Hulkenberg is already in place for the Audi era, but with one seat remaining, current Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas finds himself in that battle to secure a future with the German brand, which will arrive on the F1 grid in 2026.

And Bottas may have just dropped a huge hint on what the future holds for him, having taken to social media to post a photograph of an Audi road car sporting his F1 number of ’77’.

