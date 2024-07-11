It is time for Thursday’s look back at all the main F1 news headlines, as we approach the first non-race weekend in a month.



Toyota features in the main F1 headlines for another day, despite not being involved in the championship (yet), while Fred Vasseur has revealed some additional details about Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari contract.

Fred Vasseur reveals more details of Lewis Hamilton’s new Ferrari contract

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has revealed that Lewis Hamilton is set for a minimum three-year stint with the Scuderia.

Up until now, the exact details of Hamilton’s contract haven’t been known, but Vasseur revealed the long-term deal offers more than just stability on the driver front.

“Lewis was an important symbol because it sends a positive message to the paddock for the future of the team,” Vasseur told the Financial Times of the seven-time World Champion’s signing.

“He had to make a choice: ‘Where do I have the biggest chance to win the World Championship in 2025, ’26, ’27?’ And he said, ‘Ferrari’.

“For us, he’s also the best way to attract good people. We have good people at Ferrari, but I want to reinforce.

“Most [F1 technicians] are in the UK. If you move from Mercedes in Brackley to Red Bull in Milton Keynes you keep the children at the same school, you keep the same house. From Friday to Monday, you can switch.

“Coming to Italy, it’s a different story. You have to move the family; it’s a change of life. The move of Lewis will help us.”

Why Lando Norris and Max Verstappen should take heed of Niki Lauda and James Hunt’s friendship

Speaking to PlanetF1.com over the British Grand Prix weekend, Freddie Hunt – son of 1976 F1 World Champion James – told us how the example of his father’s enduring friendship with title rival Niki Lauda is one Max Verstappen and Lando Norris should take heed of as their own rivalry heats up.

With moments of antagonism likely ahead for the duo as Red Bull and McLaren vie for race victories, Hunt believes Norris and Verstappen face a stern challenge to keep their friendship intact.

“It could be, yeah,” he said when asked if the friendship could be difficult to maintain.

“I mean Dad and Niki succeeded in that. Some people think they didn’t, but only because the media misquoted them. But, once they got onto each other over the phone, they were fine and they were friends.

“When you’re racing against one another and are putting friendships aside, you still respect your friend and you don’t want to hurt him or yourself. But they probably will have to make the effort to not dislike each other if they keep racing this closely.

“I think they’re both quite wise men, I think they’re wise enough to be able to put what happens on the track stays on the track. I hope, and I think they probably are.”

Six F1 Sprint races confirmed for the 2025 season

F1 hasn’t increased the number of Sprint races scheduled on the calendar for the 2025 season, with a quarter of the championship set to run with the divisive weekend format.

Citing the much higher audiences for such weekends, F1 confirmed the six races that will host the Sprints next year – with a change being made by removing Austria from the schedule.

In its place, Belgium returns to host a Sprint, having last done so in 2023.

Toyota to F1? The Japanese manufacturer responds following recent speculation

After speculation emerged earlier this week that Toyota is seeking a way into F1 with a Haas partnership – perhaps as early as next season – the Japanese automaker has responded to the rumours.

Asked by PlanetF1.com whether there’s any truth to the rumours a possible collaboration between the two sides is imminent, or whether a return to F1 is on the cards, Toyota opted not to rule out the possibility entirely.

“There is nothing to say on this matter,” a spokesperson from Toyota told PlanetF1.com, “beyond the fact that Toyota will continue making ever-better cars and developing people through motorsport.”

Liam Lawson’s Red Bull test at Silverstone

With all sorts of speculation circulating about a possible driver swap at Red Bull as Sergio Perez’s seat remains less than certain, Liam Lawson carried out a private test with Red Bull by way of a filming day outing at Silverstone on Thursday.

The test offered Red Bull a chance to benchmark his performance relative to the known quantities that are Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez, so here’s PlanetF1.com’s assessment of what could be about to unfold…

