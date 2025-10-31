Friday’s fast-paced F1 news includes a rumour that Ferrari will not offer Lewis Hamilton a contract extension and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff branding former FIA race director Michael Masi a “lunatic.”

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

Rumour: Ferrari opt against new Lewis Hamilton contract offer

Ferrari will not offer Lewis Hamilton a new contract when the seven-time F1 world champion’s current deal expires, it has been claimed.

Hamilton has suffered a disappointing first season at Ferrari in F1 2025 following his blockbuster move from Mercedes last winter.

The 40-year-old is yet to register a podium finish with his new team in 20 appearances.

Toto Wolff brands former FIA race director Michael Masi a ‘lunatic’

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has branded former FIA race director Michael Masi a “lunatic” for his involvement in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix title decider in 2021.

Lewis Hamilton, then of Mercedes, was denied a record eighth world championship after the safety car rules were implemented incorrectly, with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen claiming the first of four consecutive titles.

Masi left his role at the FIA following the controversy.

Former Red Bull mechanic recalls Damon Hill exchange after Abu Dhabi 2021

Former Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas has recalled the “look of disdain” Sky F1 pundit Damon Hill gave him as he celebrated Max Verstappen’s maiden title at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hill, the 1996 world champion, has been a vocal critic of Verstappen’s aggressive style of racing.

The 65-year-old parted company with Sky F1 at the end of 2024, Verstappen’s fourth consecutive title-winning season.

Red Bull teams set to appear at Ford 2026 season launch

Ford is to hold a season-launch event in the United States on January 15 2026, it has emerged.

And both the Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls teams are set to appear at the event.

Ford will enter a technical partnership with Red Bull next season, working in a collaboration with the team’s Powertrains division under the new F1 2026 rules.

Lance Stroll F1 salary hinted at in Aston Martin company accounts

Company accounts lodged in the UK have offered some hints as to Lance Stroll’s salary from Aston Martin under his latest contract agreement.

For the F1 2024 season, Golden Eagle Racing Ltd. – the company which houses Stroll’s racing activities – was paid $12.3million dollars, an increase from a figure of $5.6m from 2023.

Simplistically, this would suggest that Stroll’s salary essentially doubled from 2023 to ’24, but there are a number of considerations to take into account as to why this figure may not represent the true picture.

