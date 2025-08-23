Saturday’s fast-paced F1 news round-up includes Lewis Hamilton’s engineers coming under scrutiny as George Russell’s “crazy” Ferrari theory is rejected.

Let’s blast through the day’s main F1 headlines at full throttle…

Lewis Hamilton at odds with Ferrari engineers over how to drive SF-25?

Lewis Hamilton may be at odds with his Ferrari engineers over the optimal way to drive the SF-25 car.

That is the claim of former Williams and McLaren driver Juan Pablo Montoya, who says “patience” is required for team and driver to gel.

Hamilton is yet to register a podium finish in 14 appearances for Ferrari.

George Russell theory branded ‘crazy’ after mysterious Ferrari pace loss

Former F1 technical director Gary Anderson believes George Russell’s theory for Charles Leclerc’s loss of pace at the Hungarian Grand Prix is “a bit wacky and far-fetched.”

Leclerc could only manage a distant fourth in Hungary despite leading the first half of the race after setting Ferrari’s first pole position of the F1 2025 season.

Russell claimed after the race that increased tyre pressures for the final stint may have played a role in Leclerc’s demise.

F1 2026 cars to shatter top-speed records?

The new F1 2026 cars could achieve a top speed of around 400 kilometres per hour (248.5mph) at full power, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has claimed.

F1 will undergo its biggest regulation changes for some time next season as the chassis and engine rules are overhauled at the same time.

The sport will embrace 50 per cent electrification, fully sustainable fuels and active aerodynamics.

David Coulthard ‘five seconds slower’ in Max Verstappen head to head

Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard has revealed that he was “five seconds slower” than reigning F1 World Champion Max Verstappen in a head-to-head battle at Imola.

Coulthard has revealed that he and Verstappen set one flying lap each during a filming session at Imola two years ago, with the 54-year-old significantly off the pace.

Coulthard’s response? “I was actually reasonably happy with that…”

How much does it cost to start an F1 team?

Formula 1 will welcome an 11th team on the grid next season when the Cadillac F1 outfit makes its long-awaited debut.

The General Motors brand will become the first brand-new team to enter the sport since fellow US outfit Haas in 2016.

But how much does it cost to create an F1 team from scratch? The figures involved must be seen to be believed.

