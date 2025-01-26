Another weekend falls behind us as we edge a little closer to the new F1 season. Unsurprisingly, it’s Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move continuing to dominate headlines.



Without further ado, let’s get straight into it.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton experiments from Ferrari test emerge

According to former racing driver turned TV broadcaster Vicky Piria, who was in attendance track-side for Lewis Hamilton’s maiden Ferrari test at Fiorano last week, the British driver was trying out all sorts of techniques as he adjusted to his new cockpit.

She told Sky Sports News: “Even though it was really damp, wet and really cold, we saw Lewis try different stuff.

“We saw him work a bit with the E-Diff, we saw him work with the brake balance, saw some locking.

“He wasn’t just going around and doing installation laps, he was actually trying things.

“Not pushing pushing, but trying things.

“That’s him getting into the momentum, understanding things, the settings on the steering wheel and how they work.

“They learn everything on the sim but then actually transferring the feelings onto the real track.

“So it’s really forward motion for him because it’s not long before Australia.”

Read more: Lewis Hamilton experiments live on at Ferrari as fresh test details emerge

Lewis Hamilton urged to ‘walk away’ should he win eighth world title with Ferrari

Dutch racing driver Tom Coronel is eager to see another thrilling title fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen and is hopeful the British driver can do it – saying that he’d like to see Hamilton walk away from the sport once he secures his elusive and record-breaking eighth world title.

“I’m the director of this thriller for a while,” he told RacingNews365.

“If I’m Steven Spielberg, because that’s how I feel, then I think this is the moment that he should be able to do it.

“In the red suit, in the first year, tick this off and then you’re done. Then you can do other things in life.

“Of course, I would prefer to see Max become champion, that’s just a fact. But he was last year too and the two years before that too. Then Formula 1 becomes a bit monotonous.

“If I want to make the thriller, I say: the last race between Max and Hamilton and then a red Ferrari… But then Hamilton also has to have the balls to say: ‘I have done what I wanted to achieve. I drove for Ferrari and became world champion again. I am going to start a different life and am out of motorsport’.

“Then he ends with a high point.”

Read more: Lewis Hamilton urged to ‘finish it off’ and then ‘disappear’ from F1

FIA set target for ‘more professional body’ of stewards

It seems like everyone has an opinion to share about Lewis Hamilton this weekend, with TV star and journalist Jeremy Clarkson writing his in his column for the UK’s The Sun.

“What is Lewis now? A driver? Or a superstar?” he pondered.

“What I do know is he’ll have his work cut out to beat his team-mate Charles Leclerc, who speaks Italian, knows the team, doesn’t spend quite so long posing for pictures and, thanks to a single-lap shootout, is regarded by many to be the fastest driver of them all.

“Maybe Lewis is aware of this.

“And maybe he signed for Ferrari for a different reason – he knows he’s past his prime now and he didn’t want to retire having never driven for motorsport’s crown jewel.

“Either way, I wish him well.”

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson in fresh Lewis Hamilton dig with Ferrari theory posed

Former F1 driver takes victory for Porsche at Rolex 24

The first major international motorsport event of 2025 came to an end on Sunday, with the Rolex 24 at Daytona won by Porsche Penske as former Sauber driver Felipe Nasr handled the final stint to take the lead and win the race.

With former F1 talent up and down the field, Kevin Magnussen’s entry – which started on pole position – had its challenge fade when Dries Vanthoor picked up damage on the BMW M Hybrid during the final stint while challenging for the lead.

Second place went to Meyer Shank’s Acura, with Tom Blomqvist taking the chequered flag, while Nasr’s Porsche Penske teammate Matt Campbell was at the wheel of the other 963 to round out the top three.

Read more: Former F1 racer Felipe Nasr takes victory in dramatic Rolex Daytona 24 conclusion

Reddit F1 community bans X/Twitter links

The multi-million users of the F1 community subreddit will be without X/Twitter links for the foreseeable future, with the social media platform moving to ban the Elon Musk-owned network from its reach.

Following a user proposal to encourage posting on the alternative Bluesky platform, the F1 subreddit announced the ban – currently on a temporary basis – with the move quickly gathering support as the announcement reached 53 thousand ‘upvotes’ at the time of this article’s publishing.

Read more: Global F1 Reddit community moves to ban popular social media site