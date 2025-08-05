Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Lewis Hamilton being accused of “cheating himself” by Bernie Ecclestone as the FIA hands a penalty point to Charles Leclerc.

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

Bernie Ecclestone: Lewis Hamilton ‘cheating himself’ by sticking around in F1

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton should announce his retirement from F1 “now” as he “would be cheating himself if he goes on.”

That is the claim of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who believes the “tired” seven-time World Champion should have stepped away some time ago.

Hamilton, now 40, has had a disappointing start to his Ferrari career since arriving from Mercedes last winter.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton ‘cheating himself’ as Ecclestone reveals driver Ferrari should ‘steal’

Charles Leclerc given penalty point as FIA take further action

Charles Leclerc has had one penalty point added to his F1 superlicence after the FIA gave the Ferrari driver a five-second penalty for ‘erratic driving’ at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Leclerc endured a frustrating race in Budapest on Sunday, slipping from pole position to fourth despite comfortably leading the first half of the race.

The Ferrari driver was accused of moving under braking by George Russell as he sought to defend third place from the Mercedes driver, copping a five-second time penalty.

Read more: Charles Leclerc handed additional punishment by FIA after Hungarian GP penalty

Aston Martin limit access to Sky F1 Germany over unbalanced comments

Continued unbalanced comments from Sky Germany have prompted the Aston Martin F1 team to take action against the broadcaster.

Ralf Schumacher and Timo Glock, the Sky F1 pundits, are understood to have made a number of disparaging remarks regarding the team or its personnel in recent events, which has led to Sky Germany’s access to Aston Martin being limited.

The Red Bull team famously staged a temporary boycott against Sky F1’s UK arm in 2022.

Read more: Aston Martin takes action amid biased television broadcast concerns

Charles Leclerc offers Lewis Hamilton reassurance after punishing Hungarian GP

Charles Leclerc is convinced that Lewis Hamilton’s punishing Hungarian Grand Prix weekend will prove to be a “one off” with the second half of the F1 2025 promising to be “a lot more positive.”

Hamilton raised doubts over his future after failing to reach Q3 in Budapest, suggesting that Ferrari should consider replacing him.

Leclerc went on to claim the team’s first pole of the campaign.

Read more: Charles Leclerc responds as Lewis Hamilton tells Ferrari to ‘change driver’

Lewis Hamilton: ‘Don’t count me out’

Lewis Hamilton has vowed to “come back stronger” after the F1 2025 summer break, insisting that the “fight’s not over” despite a difficult start at Ferrari.

Hamilton appeared to cast doubt in his participation in the rest of the season in Hungary, commenting at one stage that he will “hopefully” be back when the campaign resumes with the Dutch Grand Prix later this month.

Hamilton previously made similar comments after the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix, where he hinted that he could sit out the final three races of the season at the end of a challenging race.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton issues new Ferrari update after cryptic comment sparks exit fears