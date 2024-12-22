Happy final Sunday before Christmas to all who mark such an occasion, and we have lots of F1 news to bring you as we get set for the big day.

We may now firmly be in the winter break, but that does not mean the news stops. Oh, no. Let’s get to the best of Sunday’s headlines, shall we?

F1 news: Drivers cast their votes for best of 2024

After the team principals voted unanimously for Max Verstappen as the best of the 2024 season, 17 of the 20 drivers cast their own anonymous votes for their best of the year.

Verstappen himself, along with Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton did not take part in the vote, but it was Verstappen who came out on top in this vote once again among his peers.

Have a read of the full top 10 with the link below.

Read more: Revealed: All drivers vote for F1 2024 best drivers – except Hamilton, Verstappen and Perez

Report for ‘Plan B’ at Ferrari for Lewis Hamilton’s test debut

Lewis Hamilton will be due to test for Ferrari for the first time in January, taking in his first test runs in previous cars – which team principal Fred Vasseur would be weather permitting at the team’s in-house test track, Fiorano.

Now, a report from Italian publication Auto Racer has claimed that Hamilton is due to drive a Ferrari for the first time on either Tuesday January 21 or Wednesday January 22.

But rather than at Fiorano, the publication claims the first test will either take place at Mugello or Imola, both tracks at which he has tasted Formula 1 success before – though such plans are yet to be confirmed.

Read more: Ferrari’s ‘Plan B’ surfaces for Lewis Hamilton’s test debut

Horner’s Lawson message after Red Bull promotion

Liam Lawson has seen a rapid ascension to the Red Bull ‘senior’ team, but Christian Horner made it clear his role in 2025 will be to support Max Verstappen’s efforts to secure a fifth straight title.

The young New Zealander has taken part in just 11 Grands Prix so far, but was chosen to replace the outgoing Sergio Perez for next year to partner Verstappen.

Horner explained to talkSPORT: “There’s contradicting aspects [within F1] because, on the one hand, you’ve got the team and the drivers are contractors to the team.

“On the other side, you’ve got the Drivers’ Championship where the interest and the individual interest is. It’s about communication and being up front with the drivers.

“We’re perhaps slightly different to other teams where we go: ‘Do you know what? Max Verstappen is the most valuable asset in Formula 1. He’s our lead driver. If you can get close to him, fantastic. But the reality is the expectation is for Max to win.'”

Read more: Christian Horner sends message to Liam Lawson with clear Red Bull role identified

Max Verstappen hits out at FIA swearing punishment

Max Verstappen was not a fan of being punished for swearing in an FIA press conference and, in a recent interview, likened it to being “like a little kid” in that regard.

He told Viaplay: “That’s something I don’t like about F1.

“Of course, I understand that you can’t swear in a press conference, but it was an expression that came out very quickly.

“Of course, you have to watch your language, but to be punished like a little kid makes me wonder: what are we doing in this sport?”

Read more: Max Verstappen reignites FIA row after serving punishment for swearing

Kimi Antonelli’s F1 2025 targets explained by Toto Wolff

Toto Wolff gave some insight into what Mercedes can expect from Kimi Antonelli next season, explaining it will be a case of balancing expectation management alongside his flashes of speed.

Speaking to the media, including PlanetF1.com, after the F1 2024 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Wolff admitted that “sometimes we will tear our hair out” versus witnessing “moments of brilliance” from Antonelli in his rookie F1 season.

“But, it’s also a year of managing expectations for Kimi and preparing our driver line-up for 2026,” Wolff affirmed.

Read more: Revealed: Kimi Antonelli’s Mercedes plans with clear F1 2026 goal set