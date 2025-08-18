Monday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur’s “really angry” reaction to rumours over his future as a potential Lewis Hamilton replacement is named by an F1 pundit.

Let’s blast through the day’s main F1 headlines at breakneck speed…

Carlos Sainz named as potential Lewis Hamilton replacement at Ferrari

Williams driver Carlos Sainz could make a sensational return to Ferrari as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement for the F1 2026 season.

That is the claim of former Sky F1 pundit and FIA steward Johnny Herbert, who believes Hamilton and Ferrari could reach a mutual agreement to part ways at the end of the F1 2025 campaign if their troubles persist.

Hamilton is still awaiting his first podium finish for Ferrari after 14 appearances.

Fred Vasseur ‘really angry’ over Ferrari exit rumours after new contract signed

Fred Vasseur has admitted he was left “really angry” by rumours surrounding his future before signing a new contract with Ferrari.

Ferrari announced ahead of the recent Hungarian Grand Prix that Vasseur had agreed a new multi-year deal with the team, ending weeks of speculation over his position.

Multiple reports over the Canadian Grand Prix weekend in June claimed Vasseur was fighting for his future, with Christian Horner and Ferrari endurance boss Antonello Coletta linked with the role.

Carlos Sainz ‘very confident’ Williams switch will pay dividends

Carlos Sainz says he is “very confident” that his decision to join Williams from Ferrari for the F1 2025 season will prove the right one.

It comes in light of the rapid progress shown by the soon-to-be Audi F1 team over recent months, culminating in Nico Hulkenberg’s maiden podium finish.

Sainz was linked with Sauber/Audi F1 and Alpine before opting to join Williams on a multi-year deal last summer.

Williams: Alex Albon would be ‘different animal’ against Max Verstappen now

James Vowles, the Williams team principal, believes Alex Albon would be “a completely different animal” if he returned to Red Bull as Max Verstappen’s team-mate.

Albon was dropped by Red Bull at the end of the 2020 season after a damaging stint alongside Verstappen.

He has since repaired his reputation at Williams after joining the Grove-based team at the start of 2022.

Charles Leclerc told he has no ‘alternatives’ on driver market

Charles Leclerc must “focus on what he has” at Ferrari with no obvious alternatives on the market.

That is the claim of former F1 driver Christian Danner, who says Mercedes, Red Bull and McLaren would all hesitate to sign the Monegasque.

Leclerc has been limited to just eight wins since he arrived at Ferrari in 2019.

