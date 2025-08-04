Monday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur playing down fears of Lewis Hamilton’s exit after a number of cryptic comments over the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

Let’s charge through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Ferrari boss plays down Lewis Hamilton retirement fears after cryptic comments

Fred Vasseur, the Ferrari team principal, has put Lewis Hamilton’s strange comments at the Hungarian Grand Prix down to “frustration” after another challenging weekend.

Hamilton repeatedly called himself “useless” after failing to reach Q3 in Budapest before suggesting that Ferrari should consider replacing him after team-mate Charles Leclerc set pole position in the same car.

After the race, Hamilton appeared to raise doubts over his participation in the second half of the F1 2025 season, commenting: “I look forward to coming back [after the summer break]… Hopefully I will be back.”

Lewis Hamilton ‘capacity’ praised after Max Verstappen investigation

Sky F1 pundit Anthony Davidson has praised Lewis Hamilton for having the “capacity” to “survive” his close call with Max Verstappen during the Hungarian Grand Prix.

It comes after the FIA took no further action against Verstappen after a post-race stewards’ investigation.

Verstappen launched an aggressive move down the inside of Turn 4 in Budapest with Hamilton running off track to avoid a collision.

Max Verstappen responds to Lewis Hamilton missing FIA hearing

Max Verstappen believes Lewis Hamilton’s absence from the post-race stewards’ hearing showed the Ferrari driver agreed that their Hungarian Grand Prix incident did not merit an FIA investigation.

It comes after it emerged that Hamilton waived his right to visit the stewards in what could be seen as actions speaking louder than words.

No reason has been given for Hamilton’s decision to miss the hearing despite being summoned by the stewards along with Verstappen.

Enrico Cardile links up with Aston Martin after Ferrari exit

Former Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile has officially started work at Aston Martin, the team has confirmed to PlanetF1.com.

Aston Martin announced the appointment of Cardile as chief technical officer in the aftermath of last year’s British Grand Prix, with the Italian departing Ferrari after two decades.

Ferrari won a legal case in March to prevent Cardile from linking up with his new team until July 17.

Mercedes insider reveals ‘elephant in the room’ for Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton’s age is “the elephant in the room” when it comes to his challenging start to life at Ferrari in the F1 2025 season.

That is the opinion of Sky F1 pundit and Mercedes simulator driver Anthony Davidson, who believes Hamilton “has never been the same driver” since F1’s ground-effect rules were introduced in 2022.

Hamilton has been restricted to just two wins – both achieved in his final year with Mercedes in 2024 – across the last three-and-a-half seasons.

