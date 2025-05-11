Untelevised Sainz radio prompts a Williams promise as Lewis Hamilton calls an emergency Ferrari meeting in today’s F1 news round-up.

We have all this and more, compiled all in one convenient place.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton calls emergency Ferrari meeting

Lewis Hamilton initiated a meeting with Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur on the morning of last weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

That is the claim of French F1 reporter Frederic Ferret, who has insisted there is “not a problem” between driver and team boss.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton called sudden meeting with Fred Vasseur ahead of Miami GP – report

F1 news: Untelevised Sainz radio prompts Williams vow

Williams boss James Vowles has vowed that the team must “significantly tighten up” their communication after Carlos Sainz was left frustrated at the Miami Grand Prix.

Williams enjoyed a strong weekend in Florida with Sainz and team-mate Alex Albon starting inside the top seven before claiming a second consecutive two-car points finish for the team.

Read more: Williams make ‘significant’ vow after Carlos Sainz untelevised team radio message uncovered

More F1 news analysis:

👉 Zak Brown’s heavy-handed Red Bull jibes are not needed when McLaren is on top

👉 The story behind the huge missing piece in Ferrari’s trophy cabinet

F1 news: George Russell repays his family

Mercedes driver George Russell has revealed that he has repaid the £1.5million put aside by his parents to fund his racing career.

Russell has made a fine start to his fourth full season with Mercedes, claiming four podium finishes across the first six races of the F1 2025 campaign.

Read more: George Russell pays back £1.5million debt after Mercedes drop new contract hint

F1 news: Fernando Alonso issues statement after long-serving physio passes away

Fabrizio Borra, the long-serving physiotherapist of Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso, has died.

Italian publication Corriere della Sera reports that Borra, 64, died in the Italian city of Forli on Sunday morning after a year-long battle with cancer.

Read more: Fernando Alonso issues statement after long-serving physio passes away