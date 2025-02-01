Scuderia Ferrari is already setting out big expectations for the F1 2025 season while the Australian Grand Prix gets some safety-fueled upgrades.

Join us for the latest headlines in F1 news, all in one place.

F1 news: Ferrari team order drama is already kicking off

Lewis Hamilton is under pressure to make a fast start to life at Ferrari amid reports that Fred Vasseur could implement team orders after the first few races of F1 2025. With Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes and Constructors’ champions McLaren all winning multiple races last year, F1 2025 is set to be the most competitive season for some time.

F1 news: Plus, Lewis Hamilton is getting a bonus Ferrari test

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are set to test a special lighter Ferrari SF-24 at Barcelona next week, according to reports from Italy.

Multiple reports have claimed Ferrari are due to undertake two days of tyre testing for Pirelli on February 4-5, with the Scuderia duo due to run in a car 30kg lighter to simulate the loads of the new 2026 cars.

F1 news: The Australian Grand Prix is getting a safety makeover

George Russell’s huge 2024 crash has triggered safety changes to the Australian Grand Prix circuit ahead of the opening race of the F1 2025 season.

Russell crashed heavily in the closing laps of last year’s Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park, with his Mercedes spat back on to the track and tipped on to its side after an impact with the barrier at Turn 6.

F1 news: Liam Lawson gets a race engineer update at Red Bull

Sergio Perez’s former performance engineer Richard Wood is to act as Liam Lawson’s race engineer at Red Bull for the F1 2025 season, PlanetF1.com understands.

Lawson is gearing up for his first full season in F1, having been signed as Max Verstappen’s new team-mate at the end of last year.

