Even though Lewis Hamilton has been getting up to speed behind the wheel of older cars from the Ferrari catalog, the seven-time World Champion just completed his first test driving the Scuderia’s upcoming challenger, the SF-25.

Get up to speed with the latest F1 news, from Hamilton at Ferrari to the F1 75 launch at the O2 Centre.

F1 news: Ferrari are gaining time in the simulator

The F1 2025 title hopes of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have received a major boost amid claims that Ferrari have gained a massive 0.4 seconds per lap with the new SF-25 car.

After releasing the first images of the SF-25 in the immediate aftermath of F1’s season-launch event in London on Tuesday evening, Ferrari are set to stage a shakedown run at the team’s Fiorano test track today (Wednesday).

Read more: Huge Ferrari SF-25 gains discovered as secret simulator data emerges – report

F1 news: And that Ferrari sure has impressed Lewis Hamilton

Reflecting on his first experience at the wheel of a Ferrari F1 car, Lewis Hamilton said it was a racing machine unlike any other he had before.

Hamilton has embarked on a fresh chapter in his storied F1 career, calling time on his iconic Mercedes association which produced six World Championships, 84 wins, 153 podiums and 78 pole positions, in order to join Ferrari on a multi-year deal.

Read next: Hamilton makes ‘nothing like car I had before’ Ferrari comparison after Mercedes switch

More takeaways from the F1 75 Live launch:

👉 Red Bull and FIA in crowd crosshairs as F1 75 launch proves a hit

👉 Ranked: All 10 F1 2025 liveries revealed after London O2 launch show

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton finally opens up about that Ferrari crash

Lewis Hamilton has addressed his mysterious Barcelona test crash for the first time, hinting that he simply made a mistake as he explored “the limits” of the Ferrari. Ferrari launched their new car for the F1 2025 season on Tuesday, with Hamilton and new team-mate Charles Leclerc sharing driving duties behind the wheel of the SF-25 in a shakedown at Fiorano on Wednesday.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton breaks silence over mysterious Ferrari test crash

F1 news: Will it be title No. 8 for Hamilton?

Lewis Hamilton got his first drive behind the wheel of the new Ferrari SF-25 at Fiorano on Wednesday, before sharing his thoughts with the media immediately afterward.

Ferrari cashed in on one of their two permitted filming days for the year on Wednesday, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc set loose at Fiorano with the brand-new SF-25 to complete a grand total of 200 kilometres of running at the team’s test track.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton makes confident declaration about Ferrari after new car shakedown