Sunday’s F1 news includes a potentially imminent boost for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari as F1 legend Gordon Murray reveals his shock cancer diagnosis.

Let’s charge through the day’s main F1 headlines at breakneck speed…

Ferrari to bring key Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc upgrades to Austrian GP?

Ferrari could fast-track their latest upgrades to next weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, team boss Fred Vasseur has hinted.

After a disappointing start to the season, Ferrari are believed to be working on a major upgrade to the rear suspension of the SF-25, which is intended to unlock more of the car’s latent potential after well-documented ride-height issues.

Reports in Italy have claimed that the part was likely to arrive in time for Lewis Hamilton’s home race at Silverstone, yet Vasseur has suggested it could arrive in time for Austria.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton prayers answered as Ferrari reveal SF-25 upgrade plans

F1 icon Gordon Murray reveals cancer diagnosis

F1 design legend Gordon Murray has revealed that he was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer last year.

Murray stands as one of the most successful designers in F1 history having produced winning cars for the likes of Brabham and McLaren.

Murray, 79, underwent a successful procedure last summer.

Read more: F1 legend reveals heartbreaking cancer diagnosis in shock reveal

Driver hospitalised after huge Nurburgring 24 hours crash

A driver was taken to hospital for precautionary checks after a sizeable crash in the closing stages of the Nurburgring 24 hours race.

It came after Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver and reigning four-time World Champion, warned that it is “far too dangerous” for F1 to ever return to the Nordschleife.

Verstappen tested a GT3 car at the original Nurburgring last month under the pseudonym Franz Hermann.

Read more: Huge crash at circuit Verstappen labelled ‘far too dangerous’ for F1

Mercedes to announce new contract for George Russell at British GP?

Mercedes could confirm the signing of George Russell’s new contract at the upcoming British Grand Prix, it has been claimed.

Russell has enjoyed an impressive start to the F1 2025 season, culminating in his fourth career victory at last weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

The British driver is nearing the final six months of his existing Mercedes deal.

Read more: Mercedes make George Russell decision with major announcement expected – report

Jenson Button documentary gets trigger warning over ‘spins and crashes’

A new documentary starring Jenson Button, the 2009 World Champion and Sky F1 pundit, has been hit with four trigger warnings – including one for ‘spins and crashes.’

Button’s 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours assault behind the wheel of a modified NASCAR Cup series car is covered in a new production.

Although such incidents are considered a natural part of motorsport, the British Board of Film Classification has decided to add a trigger warning for cars spinning and crashing.

Read more: Sky F1 pundit hit with four ‘trigger warnings’ as new movie released