Saturday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Lewis Hamilton escaping a heart-stopping Ferrari moment unscathed as the FIA’s anti-abuse campaign issues a statement over Alain Prost.

Let’s charge through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton, FIA abuse statement and more

Lewis Hamilton avoids injury after Ferrari demo slip

Lewis Hamilton emerged unscathed from a potentially embarrassing moment during Ferrari’s season-launch event in Milan earlier this week, it has emerged.

Hamilton’s foot slipped off a tyre as he stood on his car to wave to the crowd, with a clip posted to social media showing the seven-time World Champion styling out the incident.

He is poised to make his Ferrari debut at next weekend’s Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

FIA anti-abuse campaign issues statement over Alain Prost

A spokesperson for the FIA’s United Against Online Abuse campaign has condemned the treatment of Alain Prost after the F1 legend threatened to quit social media.

Prost, the four-time World Champion and one of the greatest drivers in F1 history, revealed that he is “considering turning off” his Instagram account after receiving messages “every single day without exception.”

The Frenchman enjoyed a thrilling rivalry with the late three-time World Champion Ayrton Senna in the late 1980s and early 1990s and has been a vocal critic of the recently released drama on Senna’s life.

Adrian Newey ‘positively surprised’ by Lance Stroll

New Aston Martin recruit Adrian Newey has been left “positively surprised” by Lance Stroll at his new team.

That is the claim of former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, who says Newey himself told him that he is impressed by Stroll’s “way of working.”

Newey officially started work with Aston Martin this week following his high-profile move from Red Bull.

Max Verstappen concedes defeat to McLaren ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has admitted that Red Bull have “too much work to do” to stop McLaren winning next weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, the opening race of the F1 2025 season.

McLaren are poised to start the new season as favourites after the MCL39 proved fast and reliable in pre-season testing in Bahrain.

After a dramatic competitive decline last season, Verstappen has admitted that the new RB21 car cannot be considered a victory contender in Melbourne.

Lando Norris opens door to future Ferrari move

Lando Norris has teased a potential future move to Ferrari, revealing that he knows “exactly” which team he “would love to go to” if he ever leaves McLaren.

Lewis Hamilton will become the first British driver to race for Ferrari on a full-time basis since 1999 when he lines up on the grid for his new team in Australia next weekend.

And Norris has revealed that he has a soft spot for the Scuderia too.

