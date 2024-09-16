Your post-Baku F1 news round-up is here, and there is a lot to get through as the fallout from Azerbaijan settles.

It really was a great race, wasn’t it? Anyway, we’ve collected just a few of the key talking points to emerge from the weekend, so let’s dive right in.

F1 news: Toto Wolff admits to ‘horror race’ for Lewis Hamilton in Baku

After having to start from the pit lane in Baku, with suspension changes and a fresh power unit taken ahead of the race, Lewis Hamilton crossed the line ninth on Sunday.

He had complained of his car’s handling during the race, but Wolff looked to commiserate with what had happened after the chequered flag.

“Lewis, good to make it to the end, that was a horror race,” he told his driver on his in-lap back to the pits. “I can so relate to it, we can all relate to it. At least we have taken the penalty now. Let’s move forward, look forward.”

Mark Webber: ‘People forget’ Oscar Piastri was ‘on fire’ after Saudi Arabia

Mark Webber saw his client, Oscar Piastri, take top spot in Baku, but on top of that, he sees that he has had a brilliant season beyond what people see on the points total as it stands.

“People forget that he was on fire after Saudi [and] the first two races,” Webber told Sky F1.

“There were a couple of little tricky races through there like Japan, he didn’t have the upgrade in Miami.

“Since Miami, he’s been one of the biggest points scorers, if not the biggest point scorer.

“So it’s very easy for people to look at. It’s not quite [as it seems], it’s a perception thing.”

A closer look at McLaren’s ‘mini-DRS’ in latest ‘flexi-wing’ debate chapter

‘Flexi-wings’ have been a topic of conversation this season, and while all involved have been found to be legal by the FIA, the rear wing on the McLaren garnered attention in Azerbaijan.

No wing can be perfectly stable at all times, such is the nature of moving parts, but what was spotted on the MCL38 in Baku sparked debate among corners of social media.

Our tech expert, Uros Radovanovic, took a closer look.

Christian Horner offers McLaren advice over team orders: ‘Be upfront’

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner explained that Oscar Piastri is likely causing ‘headaches’ over at McLaren, given he is performing on a par with Lando Norris in the same way Daniel Ricciardo did with Sebastian Vettel when he arrived at Red Bull in 2014.

Given that, when it comes to backing one driver for the title, he thinks it is up to them to be honest with the two of them.

“It becomes a very difficult problem to manage, because you split the team and the rules of engagement become very difficult,” he said in Baku.

“Everybody knows probably who the number one and two is, but if you’re not upfront with the drivers, you end up with confusion.

“At the beginning of the season obviously it’s all open but certainly when you get to around the halfway point you’ve got to pick a horse, especially if you’re in a championship battle.”

Conclusions from a frantic Azerbaijan Grand Prix

To unpack a brilliant race, our own Oliver Harden has looked into the key talking points to emerge from Sunday’s events, with lots to dissect from the weekend.

With Oscar Piastri putting himself in the title picture – if not this year, then certainly for a push in future – Ollie Bearman staking a claim to even potentially see out the season with Haas if he’s going to be driving there next year anyway and much more, read his thoughts below.

