Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Lewis Hamilton pleading for fans to pray for his beloved dog Roscoe as Bernie Ecclestone responds to Felipe Massa’s upcoming $82million legal challenge over the F1 2008 season.

Let’s blast through the day’s main F1 headlines at breakneck speed…

Lewis Hamilton pleads for ‘thoughts and prayers’ after ‘scary few hours’

Lewis Hamilton has called for fans to send their “thoughts and prayers” after a “scary few hours” for his beloved dog Roscoe.

Roscoe, 12, has been by Hamilton’s side since his first season with the Mercedes F1 team in 2013.

Hamilton posted an image to social media of the pet lying down having seemingly suffered a health scare.

Bernie Ecclestone denies F1 cover up ahead of $82million Felipe Massa legal case

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has denied that the sport’s authorities attempted to hide the truth behind the ‘Crashgate’ Singapore 2008 race at the centre of Felipe Massa’s $82million lawsuit.

It comes after Massa, the former Ferrari driver, claimed that it would be “unacceptable” if those in charge are found to have “concealed their own misconduct.”

Massa is reportedly seeking up to $82m (£60m/€68.7m) in damages.

Romain Grosjean to reunite with Haas for Mugello TPC outing

Former Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean will reunite with the team for a TPC test at Mugello on Friday, it has been announced.

It will see Grosjean return to the cockpit of an F1 car for the first time since his grand prix career ended in a fiery accident at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Grosjean’s fourth-place finish at the 2018 Austrian Grand Prix remains the best result in the team’s 10-year history.

‘Unnecessary’ Ferrari team order questioned after botched Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc swap

Jacques Villeneuve, the Sky F1 pundit and 1997 World Champion, believes Lewis Hamilton “played it well” by failing to swap positions with Charles Leclerc at the end of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Hamilton eased his pace on the approach to the finish line in Baku last weekend, but took the chequered flag marginally ahead of Leclerc, who had earlier agreed to Ferrari’s request to let his teammate past.

Villeneuve believes Ferrari’s decision to impose team orders was “unnecessary”, claiming that Hamilton’s fresher tyres would have seen him pass Leclerc regardless.

Claire Williams welcomes Carlos Sainz podium finish

Claire Williams has congratulated Carlos Sainz and the Williams team following their podium finish at last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

And she remarked that her late father and team founder Sir Frank Williams would have been “very proud” of the achievement.

Sainz finished third in Baku to secure Williams’ first podium since George Russell’s second-place finish at the shortened 2021 Belgian Grand Prix.

