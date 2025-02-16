Sunday’s fast-paced F1 news includes two problems facing new Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton in his final years at Mercedes and the Haas VF-25 car’s on-track debut at Silverstone.

Let’s charge through the day’s headlines at breakneck speed…

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton, Haas V5-25 debut and more

Lewis Hamilton’s problems at Mercedes identified by Gerhard Berger

Former McLaren and Ferrari driver Gerhard Berger believes Lewis Hamilton faced two major problems during his final few years at Mercedes.

And he is convinced that the seven-time World Champion will be helped by “a change of scenery” at Ferrari in F1 2025.

Hamilton is preparing for his first season as a Ferrari driver after an 11-year spell at Mercedes.

A repeat of 2024 good enough for Lewis Hamilton’s first season at Ferrari?

A repeat of last season in F1 2025 would be “a good starting point” for Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari career.

That is the opinion of Sky F1 pundit and Mercedes simulator Anthony Davidson, who believed the 40-year-old is facing a “tough” challenge after only the second team switch of his F1 career.

Despite claiming two victories at Silverstone and Spa, Hamilton endured one of the worst seasons of his career in 2024 as he was beaten heavily in qualifying conditions by Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

Haas VF-25 makes on-track debut at Silverstone

Haas’s F1 2025 car, the VF-25, has made its on-track debut in a shakedown at Silverstone.

It comes ahead of F1’s first-ever collective season-launch event, attended by all 10 teams and 20 drivers, in London on Tuesday.

Haas enjoyed their strongest season since 2018 last year, finishing seventh in the Constructors’ Championship in Ayao Komatsu’s first season in charge.

Williams to reveal new-look F1 2025 livery at London event?

Williams are expected to pull the covers off a brand-new livery at next week’s F1 75 season-launch event in London.

The team launched the new FW47 car in what was billed as a special one-off livery at Silverstone last week, but the striking resemblance to Williams’ launch liveries has sparked speculation that a big change is on the way for F1 2025.

Williams confirmed the arrival of new title sponsor Atlassian, whose colour scheme is predominantly white with blue accents, last week.

Martin Brundle tells Lando Norris to ‘get some razorblades’ for Max Verstappen rematch

Martin Brundle joked that Lando Norris will have to add “razorblades to those elbows” when in wheel-to-wheel battle with Max Verstappen this season.

Norris often came off second best in combat with Verstappen in 2024, missing out on the title by a final margin of 63 points despite having the faster car for much of the season.

Norris said at the launch of the new MCL39 car this week: “I need to get my elbows out and I need to show him that I’m not going to willingly give him any positions.”

