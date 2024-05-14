As we build up to the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, more F1 news is filtering through as the next round of the season approaches at Imola.

The drivers will have to drive more precisely around the circuit this year with run-off at Piratella, Acque Minerali and Variante Alta all removed for extra gravel traps in the run-up to the race, but in the here and now, let’s catch up with the pick of Tuesday’s F1 news headlines.

Jenson Button warns Lewis Hamilton over ‘different way of racing’ at Ferrari

When asked about how his former team-mate might adapt to life at Ferrari next season, Jenson Button believes that the switch to everything being all about the Scuderia will be an adjustment for Lewis Hamilton – and he’s looking forward to seeing how it turns out.

“In every other team, you can kind of say, ‘Yeah, the driver is out for himself’. And the team obviously. But in Ferrari, everyone works for Ferrari. It’s all about Ferrari winning the world championships,” Button told the Sky F1 podcast.

“It’s a different way of racing, definitely, for someone like Lewis, who is such a star in this sport. Suddenly, he’s kind of working for Ferrari to win the championship.

“So I look forward to seeing the dynamic there and that’s going to be very exciting next year.”

Mercedes confirm new batch of upgrades coming to Imola

In the here and now, Mercedes are looking to do all they can to bring the W15 to the front of the pack if they can – and they confirmed on Tuesday that upgrades would be coming with them to Imola.

Toto Wolff explained that, following a minor update in Miami last time out, further upgrades would be coming with them to Italy, but it might take time for the full impact of their development plan to be felt.

“It will be several races before we see this bear fruit, but everyone is working hard to bring them as soon as is possible,” he said of the team’s development plan.

“In the meantime, we will be looking to maximise the package we have. We are bringing some more updates to Imola and hopefully they push us in the right direction.”

Exclusive: Mario Andretti on where Carlos Sainz should end up next

Sticking with the Mercedes theme, motorsport legend Mario Andretti believes the Silver Arrows are where Carlos Sainz should stake his claim for a drive next season.

Having been moved aside for Hamilton at Ferrari next year and with his own stock at a personal high, Sainz is taking stock of where to go next – and Andretti thinks Mercedes would be the right move for him.

Speaking exclusively to PlanetF1.com, Andretti said of why Mercedes would be his pick for the Spaniard: “They’re due to be at the top again, they’re nibbling right there.

“That’s one team that you know well it will always be there, as long as they’re around.

“It’s something that’s sustainable if you will, so that’s the way I’m looking at it from here.”

Nico Hulkenberg was a wanted man before penning Sauber deal

Before signing his contract to join Sauber next season, which will cross over into Audi in 2026, Nico Hulkenberg revealed that Haas were doing all they could to convince him to stay.

He has performed excellently since joining the American team, to a degree that prompted Audi to sign the German as the homegrown driver they wanted in their team upon their arrival in Formula 1.

“He fought, he gave everything,” he said of Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu.

“The decision wasn’t a no-brainer for me. I’ve already given it some thought.

“Haas is the team that made my comeback possible. But at the end of the day, the better sporting prospect for me personally is simply with Audi.”

Charles Leclerc warned of pitfalls of Lewis Hamilton partnership

With a seven-time World Champion coming into the team next season, Charles Leclerc has been warned by former McLaren mechanic Marc Priestley to not allow Hamilton to rule the roost as soon as he arrives.

“Charles Leclerc can’t afford to let Lewis Hamilton come in and be the main man at Ferrari,” the former McLaren mechanic told OLBG. “Leclerc is reasonably experienced now, he has a few years under his belt and is not a rookie.

“If a driver accepts they’re going to be the second driver of the team, you sign your own death warrant and lose performance from that.”

