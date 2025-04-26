We’re looking at another round of Lewis Hamilton rumours as Carlos Sainz gets an option for the future.

We have all this and more in today’s F1 news round-up for Saturday 26 April, 2025.

F1 news: Former Red Bull driver predicts an end to Hamilton at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has been tipped to ultimately walk away from Ferrari, which is “not a winning team.”

That prediction comes from Red Bull’s former Toro Rosso driver Jaime Alguersuari, who took a “risk” in making that claim, with Hamilton having suffered a mixed start to life as a Ferrari driver after his blockbuster move from Mercedes.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton ‘going to leave’ Ferrari as ‘risky’ statement made by ex-Red Bull driver

F1 news: Carlos Sainz to McLaren?

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has said Carlos Sainz remains a consideration for his team’s future driver line-up, should a seat become available in the coming years.

Sainz drove for the Woking-based squad for two seasons in 2019 and ’20, before making the switch to Ferrari, with the partnership proving fruitful as Sainz led the team’s driver line-up alongside Lando Norris – the duo infamously developing a ‘bromance’ as teammates’.

Read more: Carlos Sainz’s open seat McLaren fallback offer ‘if situation changes’

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move shouldn’t be “that difficult”

Lewis Hamilton has had a mixed start to life at Ferrari, their SF-25 challenger feeling “alien” to him in these early stages.

However, his former Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas – who raced with Ferrari power for three seasons – highlighted the Ferrari engine specifically as a transition which Hamilton should have few issues with once he has the “basics” nailed.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton facing a ‘not that difficult’ challenge at Ferrari as Bottas weighs in

F1 news: Why Mercedes and Audi aren’t leaving F1

With the European automotive sector facing financial difficulties, Red Bull’s Helmut Marko was asked whether Mercedes and Audi could re-think their Formula 1 involvement.

Marko though would respond by pointing to the financial incentives for such brands to remain in Formula 1, with the budget cap meaning that the days of a team haemorrhaging money are over. Instead, it is now a profitable venture.

Read more: Helmut Marko identifies key reason to rule out Mercedes and Audi exit fears