More Lewis Hamilton retirement rumours as new options open for Sainz – round-up

Elizabeth Blackstock
Lewis Hamilton looks blank in a press conference

Lewis Hamilton has had a poor start to his Ferrari career

We’re looking at another round of Lewis Hamilton rumours as Carlos Sainz gets an option for the future.

We have all this and more in today’s F1 news round-up for Saturday 26 April, 2025.

F1 news: Former Red Bull driver predicts an end to Hamilton at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has been tipped to ultimately walk away from Ferrari, which is “not a winning team.”

That prediction comes from Red Bull’s former Toro Rosso driver Jaime Alguersuari, who took a “risk” in making that claim, with Hamilton having suffered a mixed start to life as a Ferrari driver after his blockbuster move from Mercedes.

F1 news: Carlos Sainz to McLaren?

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has said Carlos Sainz remains a consideration for his team’s future driver line-up, should a seat become available in the coming years.

Sainz drove for the Woking-based squad for two seasons in 2019 and ’20, before making the switch to Ferrari, with the partnership proving fruitful as Sainz led the team’s driver line-up alongside Lando Norris – the duo infamously developing a ‘bromance’ as teammates’.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move shouldn’t be “that difficult”

Lewis Hamilton has had a mixed start to life at Ferrari, their SF-25 challenger feeling “alien” to him in these early stages.

However, his former Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas – who raced with Ferrari power for three seasons – highlighted the Ferrari engine specifically as a transition which Hamilton should have few issues with once he has the “basics” nailed.

F1 news: Why Mercedes and Audi aren’t leaving F1

With the European automotive sector facing financial difficulties, Red Bull’s Helmut Marko was asked whether Mercedes and Audi could re-think their Formula 1 involvement.

Marko though would respond by pointing to the financial incentives for such brands to remain in Formula 1, with the budget cap meaning that the days of a team haemorrhaging money are over. Instead, it is now a profitable venture.

