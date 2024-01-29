Monday’s F1 news is a busy amalgamation from what took place from the day, with management changes in Lewis Hamilton’s camp and a confirmed name for the new Ferrari.

The FIA have also signed a person to a critical role within the organisation in the budget cap era, and Visa Cash App RB have confirmed three key hires for their technical team.

All that and plenty more in Monday’s F1 news headlines.

Lewis Hamilton reunited with Marc Hynes in management team

Lewis Hamilton has teamed back up with long-time confidant and close friend Marc Hynes in his management team, following the natural conclusion of the deal with his previous management.

Hynes had been Hamilton’s right-hand man through most of his career, before an “amicable” split in 2021, but that partnership is now set to begin again this year.

The Telegraph report that Hynes will be “solely focused on racing activities” as part of his return to Hamilton’s inner circle, with the Mercedes driver setting about the task of trying to win an eighth World Championship.

Visa Cash App RB announce three key technical hires

Visa Cash App RB announced that Tim Goss, Alan Permane and Guillaume Cattelani have all joined the team as chief technical officer, racing director and deputy technical director respectively.

Permane’s arrival at the team had been reported previously after the paddock stalwart’s departure from Alpine, but Goss had recently departed his role as technical director of the FIA, with this role in mind, but he won’t link up with the team until October.

RB chief executive Peter Bayer said: “These appointments represent a strong step forward for Visa Cash App RB. The appointments of Guillaume and Alan will boost capability in design and development of our cars and in performance at the track.

“Then, with Tim’s arrival in October, we will have put in place the key elements of a structure designed to take us on the next phase of our journey and ensure the long-term success of the team.”

James Vowles notes Lewis Hamilton mentality change at Mercedes

James Vowles heaped praise on Hamilton for how his mentality was when he arrived at Mercedes back in 2013, but noticed a switch in him when it came to battling for World Championships at the team over the years.

“His mentality, at the time when he joined, was a brilliant one,” Vowles told the High Performance Podcast.

“I can see why he was successful but it was ‘I’m going to win every race, at all costs. It doesn’t matter what the cost is, I’m gonna win that race. Done.’

“If you speak to him today, it’s migrated to he accepts that the second and third places are how you win the championship – building it and working with the team on the days where you can’t win the race will give you far more reward than pushing everyone away to win that single race out of it.”

Ferrari name their 2024 car, and the surprise is there is no surprise

Ferrari are well-known for liking to switch up their chassis names year on year, but this time around they have opted for a bit of simplicity on their 2024 car.

Following on from the SF-23 last year, the Scuderia will race with the SF-24 this time around – a far cry from the likes of the SF1000, SF71H, SF-75 and SF90, all within the last five seasons.

Regardless of the name however, February 13 is the magic day for the Tifosi as the covers come off the Scuderia’s 2024 challenger for the first time, ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain the following week.

FIA sign ex-McLaren staff member to key role

The FIA have landed a key signing in Marianne Hinson, to become their new Head of Technical Auditing – as part of the governing body’s push to keep on top of the teams’ activities in their wind tunnels and ensuring they’re playing by the rules.

It’s a crucial role in the budget cap era, and after 23 years in the paddock with different teams, Hinson confirmed the news via her LinkedIn profile.

PlanetF1.com has reached out to the FIA for comment.

