Lewis Hamilton is carving out time to address his Ferrari performance while Martin Brundle calls out Max Verstappen’s penalty.

You’ll find all this and more in the Monday, 21 April edition of our F1 news round-up.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton cancels plans to find performance

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he will be forced to “cancel some plans” this week in order to get to the bottom of his F1 2025 woes after a tough Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Hamilton has had a troubled start to life at Ferrari since his blockbuster move from Mercedes over the winter, finishing no higher than fifth across the first five races of the new season.

F1 news: Brundle critical of Lewis Hamilton claims

Martin Brundle said he “doesn’t buy” Lewis Hamilton’s explanation that he does not understand the Ferrari car in a cutting analysis of the season so far.

Hamilton finished 31 seconds behind his team-mate Charles Leclerc in Saudi Arabia in another underwhelming result for the 40-year-old.

F1 news: Max Verstappen isn’t talking about his penalty

Max Verstappen continued to avoid being drawn to comment on his Saudi Arabian GP penalty, picked up in battle with Oscar Piastri.

Wanting to avoid saying anything that “might get me in trouble”, Verstappen also claimed that “people can’t handle the full truth” when he expresses an opinion, so snubbing the chance to share his true feelings on the penalty was the best way.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton unites McLaren race engineers

Andrea Stella, the McLaren team principal, has revealed how the race engineers of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri worked together to get past Lewis Hamilton at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Piastri claimed McLaren’s fourth victory in five races at the start of the F1 2025 season in Sunday’s race in Jeddah, taking the lead of the World Championship for the first time in his career in the process.

