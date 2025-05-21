Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Mercedes launching an investigation over George Russell’s W16 complaints and an update on Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari.

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

Mercedes to ‘scan’ for W16 fault after George Russell issues

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin has confirmed that the team plan to thoroughly “check” and “scan” George Russell’s car ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

It comes after Russell described his Emilia Romagna GP as “absolutely terrible from start to finish” as he battled a mystery issue with his W16 car.

Russell finished a distant seventh at Imola, marking his worst result of the F1 2025 season so far.

Lewis Hamilton makes helmet tweak after latest sponsor deal

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton raced with the logos of new sponsor Perplexity on his helmet for the first time at last weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

It comes after the seven-time World Champion struck a personal deal with the AI company.

Perplexity reportedly turned down team-level sponsor opportunities in order to sign a deal with Hamilton, who recorded his best result of the F1 2025 season with fourth place at Imola.

Jacques Villeneuve highlights ‘personal’ Lewis Hamilton barrier at Ferrari

Racing for Ferrari in Italy is “not yet personal” to Lewis Hamilton.

That is the claim of Jacques Villeneuve, the 1997 World Champion, who claimed last weekend’s Emilia Romagna GP paled into insignificance in Hamilton’s eyes compared to his home race at Silverstone.

Hamilton joined Ferrari from Mercedes at the start of F1 2025.

McLaren continue Monaco GP tradition with latest special livery

F1 2025 championship leaders McLaren have announced that they will compete in a special livery in collaboration with team sponsor OKX at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

McLaren have brought a range of special liveries to Monte Carlo over recent years, with the famous Gulf effort of 2021 still fondly remembered by F1 enthusiasts.

McLaren’s revised livery, inspired by the M7A car with which team founder Bruce McLaren claimed the Woking-based outfit’s first F1 win, will remain in place for next weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Sir Ron Dennis clarifies McLaren exit

Sir Ron Dennis has insisted that he “always” planned to leave McLaren when he turned 70.

Dennis cut ties with McLaren in 2017 in what was widely believed to be acrimonious circumstances, with Zak Brown initially appointed executive director in his place before being promoted to the role of chief executive.

Dennis, one of the most successful team bosses in F1 history, received a knighthood at the end of 2023.

