Logan Sargeant won’t just hand his Williams race seat over to a rival driver, the American adamant he’ll “fight to the end” to continue in the sport.

Promoted from Formula 2 to Formula 1 last season, Sargeant was – his performances suggest – out of his depth in the premier class.

‘I’m going to fight no matter what the situation is’

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher and Sam Cooper

Scoring a single point in his debut season as his team-mate Alex Albon did the heavy lifting to get Williams to seventh in the Constructors’ Championship, Sargeant was expected to take a step forward this season. He hasn’t, at least not in the points column.

Yet to get off the mark, team boss James Vowles has not only made it clear Williams “need more” from the 23-year-old but he also hasn’t been shy in his public courting of Carlos Sainz.

The three-time Grand Prix is without a drive for next season having been dropped by Ferrari in favour of Lewis Hamilton and is Vowles’ first choice to partner Alex Albon on a shortlist that includes just “two drivers, simple as that”.

Number two on the list, although Vowles didn’t name the driver, is reportedly former Williams driver Valtteri Bottas.

If that’s true, there’s no room at the Williams, or F1, inn for Sargeant.

He was asked about the rumours in Silverstone and told the media, including PlanetF1.com: “I’ve had noise for I don’t even know how long, from every single direction.

“At the end of the day, I show up to these weekends and I do my absolute best every single time for everyone in the team who is working hard.

“I’m also here for myself, I want to prove to myself that I can keep improving, keep showing that I can do it.

“In my head, I know the true facts and I know that I’ve been doing a good job this season with what I’ve had. And that’s what matters most to me.”

Logan Sargeant is one of SEVEN drivers fighting for his F1 future

👉 The seven drivers out of contract at the end of the F1 2024 season

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

The American, who has been linked to a move to IndyCar, believes he hasn’t been given a fair comparison against Albon given for large parts of the early races the two were on different spec cars with Albon getting the upgrades.

“I think considering it’s taken so long to get two equal cars, it is hard to get a clear read on how things are going,” Sargeant said. “What I know is I’m happy with the way I’m driving. And I couldn’t say that last year. And I can this year.

“Like I said, the most important thing is, I know I’ve been doing a good job.

“I know I’ve been driving well with what I’ve had over the course of the season. By looks in Suzuka, I’m really proud of the way I’ve showed up and kept trying to deliver even when I don’t always have the car to deliver.

“I’m a fighter. I’m going to fight no matter what the situation is. I’m going to fight to the end.”

Read next: Verdict: Which driver should fill second Red Bull seat as Sergio Perez form spirals?