Helmut Marko has finally addressed Max Verstappen’s meltdown in Spain, while the FIA have a new technical directive coming into effect.

F1 news: Helmut Marko speaks out on Max Verstappen meltdown

Crashing into George Russell in a moment that Helmut Marko still isn’t sure if it was a “misjudgment or thought process”, the Red Bull advisor believes emotions got the better of Max Verstappen in Spain.

And that is when “all hell broke loose”.

F1 news: The FIA have a new technical directive for F1 2025

Following skid block tests at the Spanish Grand Prix, the FIA have announced a revised implementation of TD015.

Having introduced planks in 1994 as a safety measure to maintain minimum ride height following the tragic deaths of Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger, Formula 1 later mandated the installation of titanium plates – skid blocks.

F1 news: Aston Martin deny Lance Stroll meltdown claims

Lance Stroll did not swear at his mechanics in a Spanish Grand Prix meltdown as had been claimed.

That clarification comes from Harry Rush, a mechanic on Lance Stroll’s side of the garage, and follows the comments made by Aston Martin chief trackside officer Mike Krack, who shut down the idea that Stroll had worsened his injuries in this apparent incident.

F1 news: Franco Colapinto’s time is running short

Flavio Briatore is not happy, “at all”, with Franco Colapinto’s performances as the much-lauded Argentinean rookie has not ticked the boxes.

Colapinto replaced the under-fire Jack Doohan at Alpine at round seven of the F1 2025 championship with Briatore asking just three things of the former Williams substitute.

