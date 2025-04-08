Marta Garcia has shared an update from hospital after a frightening crash at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya at the weekend.

The inaugural F1 Academy champion was battling for the lead in the Le Mans Cup in the GT3 category, when a tangle with a rival on the back straight in Barcelona saw her car take to the air and collide with the barrier at high speed, before catching fire.

Marta Garcia shares experience of ‘very heavy crash’ in Le Mans Cup race

Garcia’s Iron Dames team confirmed she was “recovering well” in the aftermath of the incident, and the 2023 F1 Academy champion has confirmed her impact was measured at 21G. In comparison, the G-force in an emergency stop in a standard road car measures just below 1G.

Iron Dames also confirmed no “major injuries” were suffered in the crash, despite the speed and force at which she collided with the barriers in mid-air.

In sharing a post from hospital, Garcia took to social media to tell the story of her crash, admitting she “inhaled some smoke” and could not open her door initially in the wake of the impact, thanking the circuit marshals for their help in ensuring her safety.

Her time in hospital is set to remain a “precaution” at this stage, but she admitted feeling “shaken” by the incident.

Safety advancements in racing

👉 Eight times the Halo became a saviour: Grosjean, Leclerc and more scary incidents remembered

👉 F1 jargon decoded: Breaking down what key Formula 1 words mean

“Hello everyone, yesterday I experienced one of the toughest moments in my career,” she wrote.

“I had a very heavy crash at the Circuit de Barcelona, with an impact of 21 Gs. Another driver hit me from behind and I went straight into a tire barrier next to the wall. The car caught fire, and although I managed to get out by myself, I inhaled some smoke and felt dizzy afterwards.

“I couldn’t open my door because it was stuck from the impact, and I started panicking as more and more smoke was coming into the car… until the marshals broke the co-driver’s door and got me out. I’m so thankful to them for reacting so quickly and for the job they did.

“I spent the night in the hospital and will probably stay one more night just as a precaution. All scans came back clear, but I’m still feeling shaken and not quite back to normal yet.

“I will take some time to rest properly and come back racing soon 💪🏼

“A huge thank you to the trackside medical team, the marshals, the rescue crew, and everyone at Hospital General de Catalunya at Quirón for taking such good care of me — and to everyone who’s sent me messages of support. I really appreciate it. And also the team @huber_racing and @iron.dames for the support they gave me. 🩷”

Read next: George Russell’s concerning McLaren prediction with Mercedes ‘feet on the ground’