Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Martin Brundle’s reaction to Lewis Hamilton’s disqualification from the Chinese Grand Prix and a theory over the Ferrari SF-25.

Let’s rattle through the day’s main F1 headlines at breakneck speed…

Martin Brundle poses Lewis Hamilton Chinese GP disqualification theory

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle suspects that Lewis Hamilton pushing flat out after his second pit stop may have contributed to his post-race disqualification at the Chinese GP.

Hamilton and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc were excluded from the final results in Shanghai for different reasons, with Hamilton suffering excessive wear to his skid blocks and Leclerc’s car found to be underweight.

It marks Hamilton’s second DSQ for excessive skid-block wear in the last 18 months, having also been excluded at the 2023 United States Grand Prix.

Ferrari struggling with ‘peaky’ ride height?

Former Aston Martin strategist Bernie Collins has speculated that Ferrari are struggling with a “peaky” ride height wit the SF-25 car.

The disqualifications of Hamilton and Leclerc in China came after it emerged that Ferrari were forced to run in a compromised state at the season-opening Australian GP after discovering that the car’s ride height was too low.

Ferrari introduced a number of design changes for the F1 2025 season, including a return to a pullrod front suspension layout for the first time in a decade.

PF1 sources: Franco Colapinto not a candidate to replace Liam Lawson

Alpine reserve driver Franco Colapinto is not in contention to replace Liam Lawson at Red Bull, multiple sources have told PlanetF1.com.

Reports overseas over recent days have claimed that Red Bull could turn their attention to Colapinto, the Argentine who was briefly linked with the team during an impressive cameo for Williams in the second half of 2024.

However, PlanetF1.com understands from sources close to the situation that Colapinto is highly unlikely to feature in any contingency plan in the event of Lawson being replaced.

Ralf Schumacher: Yuki Tsunoda should turn down Red Bull promotion offer

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has urged Yuki Tsunoda to turn down a promotion to Red Bull if he is called upon to replace under-pressure Liam Lawson.

Lawson is fighting for his seat after suffering a worse start to his Red Bull career than the likes of Daniil Kvyat, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and Sergio Perez.

PlanetF1.com understands that Red Bull are yet to make a firm decision on the future of Lawson ahead of next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

However, Tsunoda is widely regarded as the frontrunner to step up to partner Max Verstappen if the team elect to make a change.

Fernando Alonso reveals new injury after F1 2024 physical woes

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso has revealed that he is currently nursing a neck injury having suffered a suspected “pinched nerve” over the Chinese Grand Prix weekend.

Alonso remains without a point so far in F1 2025 after two consecutive retirements in Australia (accident) and China (brake issue).

The two-time World Champion, who will turn 44 later this year, battled an intestinal infection and a shoulder injury in the closing weeks of last season.

