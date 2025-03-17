Monday’s fast-paced F1 news after the Australian GP includes Martin Brundle noticing an “angsty” Lewis Hamilton and firm FIA action on the flexi-wings saga.

Let’s dive into the main Formula 1 headlines as the dust settles on the opening race of F1 2025…

Martin Brundle confused by ‘angsty’ Lewis Hamilton

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle was left puzzled by Lewis Hamilton’s “angsty” interactions with his new race engineer during his Ferrari debut in the Australian Grand Prix.

Riccardo Adami, who previously worked with Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz, is the new voice in Hamilton’s ear for F1 2025 following the seven-time World Champion’s arrival from Mercedes.

Hamilton was heard issuing a number of polite-but-firm team radio messages to Adami over the course of a rain-affected race in Melbourne.

FIA confirm new Technical Directive in place for Chinese GP

The FIA has confirmed that a new Technical Directive will be introduced in time for this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.

It comes amid the ongoing debate surrounding so-called flexi wings at the start of the F1 2025 season.

After rear wings were monitored in practice in Australia, F1’s governing body has announced that there are ‘sufficient grounds’ for more stringent flexibility tests from China.

Oscar Piastri plans McLaren talks after team orders instruction

Oscar Piastri has vowed to speak to his McLaren team to “understand better” why he was told to “hold position” during the Australian Grand Prix, but insisted that it was a “pretty minor” issue.

Piastri appeared to be closing in on team-mate Lando Norris for the lead in the first half of the race, but was told to remain in second place as the pair navigated their way through traffic.

The number 81 car later spun as rain hit the track, with Piastri ultimately finishing a distant ninth as Norris claimed victory.

Isack Hadjar theory after brutal Helmut Marko reaction

Isack Hadjar’s tears after crashing out of the Australian Grand Prix on the formation lap may have been triggered by the fear of facing uncompromising Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko.

That is the claim of former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, who says Marko’s “harshness” would have left Hadjar “a bit scared” after his rookie error.

Marko was quoted as saying of Hadjar’s tearful reaction: “That was a bit embarrassing.”

Lando Norris: McLaren set to be quick at ‘most’ races in F1 2025

Lando Norris is convinced that the McLaren MCL39 will be “competitive at most” circuits over the course of the F1 2025 season.

Yet he feels there will still be at least “a couple” where the team will “struggle” despite their status as title favourites.

Norris led a McLaren front-row lockout in Australia with a sizeable 0.385-second advantage over Max Verstappen’s third-placed Red Bull in qualifying.

