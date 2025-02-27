The second day of Formula 1 pre-season testing is complete, with the Williams of Carlos Sainz topping the charts as plenty of news filters in from Bahrain.

We’re going to get you up to speed with everything you need to know in the F1 news space.

F1 news: Damon Hill launches new criticism at Max Verstappen

Damon Hill has leapt to his own defence and that of Sky F1, claiming Red Bull cannot accept criticism of Max Verstappen and “unfairly” pull the British-biased card tactically against the broadcaster.

Hill – who made it clear he is “not anti-Max”, also claimed the four-time F1 World Champion would “cry like a baby” if the roles were reversed on his driving which attracted stern criticism from Hill last season.

Read more: Hill targets Max Verstappen and Red Bull in ‘cry like a baby’ response

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton sets new Ferrari benchmark

Lewis Hamilton eclipsed Ferrari’s Q3 time from the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix as he completed his second half-day of pre-season testing behind the wheel of the all-new SF-25 on Thursday.

The seven-time World Champion beat his former Mercedes team-mate George Russell by 0.399s on a morning in which Liam Lawson managed just 28 laps as Red Bull suffered a water pressure issue with the RB21.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton sets new Ferrari benchmark, Red Bull run into trouble on Day 2

Get up to speed with the latest F1 2025 tech:

👉 Mercedes tackling persistent problem with new W16 floor duct?

👉 F1 testing 2025 gallery: All the latest technical details on display in Bahrain – Day 2

F1 news: Do Red Bull have something special up their sleeve?

Red Bull’s technical director Pierre Waché has downplayed the extent of upgraded parts that the team will try out on the final day of testing in Bahrain.

With the RB21 bearing a striking resemblance to last year’s Red Bull RB20, speculation has abounded that the Milton Keynes-based squad is set to roll out a significant upgrade to the car for the final day of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Read more: Red Bull issue RB21 update after ‘large upgrade’ whispers in Bahrain

F1 news: Not all is perfect with McLaren’s MCL39

Lando Norris said the 2025 car felt the same as the 2024 one in a positive way but did highlight an issue with a rear he had noticed during the pre-season test.

Norris had completed just one session before he picked up the mic but was already largely positive about what he had experienced.

Read more: Area of MCL39 weakness found by Lando Norris in F1 testing feedback

F1 news: An eye for an eye, Nico Hulkenberg

Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg reportedly suffered a eye injury as work was carried out on his car during the opening day of F1 2025 testing in Bahrain.

Hulkenberg is preparing for his first season back at Sauber having arrived from rivals Haas over the winter, having previously spent a single season with the Swiss-based team in 2013.

Read more: Nico Hulkenberg suffers eye injury in strange garage incident – report