It has been another busy day of F1 news, as we gear up for both the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and what we believe to be a potential announcement over where Adrian Newey will end up next.

Newey’s name has been heavily linked with Aston Martin in recent weeks, and along with other headlines, we’re going to take a look at the key action from the day.

F1 news: Max Verstappen needs ‘perfect’ run-in to secure title

Max Verstappen admitted that he and Red Bull need to be “perfect” in the final eight races to be able to secure a fourth consecutive title, with others slowly but surely closing in his advantage at the front.

“I would like to win races otherwise, you know, it’s still eight races and some sprint races,” he admitted to media including PlanetF1.com.

“So these kind of things can easily be, of course, overturned. But I also know that you need to have a perfect end to the season, and that, I think, is very hard.

“I just try to do the best I can and try to find the best possible setup with the car. It’s been very difficult to get to that because we are a bit limited what we can do with the car.

“But, of course, I would like to win the championship. We still have a great lead.”

Fernando Alonso’s Adrian Newey verdict with Aston Martin move heavily rumoured

All signs appear to be pointing to a move for Adrian Newey to Aston Martin from next season, and the man himself has spoken before about having wanted to work with Fernando Alonso at some point.

That might well come to pass, with the respect between the two of them being mutual, though nothing has yet been confirmed.

Asked about the prospect of working with him, the two-time World Champion was effusive in his praise.

“Look, if one day Newey finally signs for Aston Martin then it would be an honour for me to work with him because he is the best in history,” Alonso told Spanish broadcaster DAZN.

“He is a genius in this sport and it would be incredible to work with him. But if the time doesn’t come, then fine, and if the time comes and it only coincides with six months of my career or a year, then good for me.”

George Russell addresses Mercedes future

With the arrival of Kimi Antonelli next season and the belief of Nico Rosberg that it will be a ‘shootout’ at Mercedes in 2025, especially if they are able to attract Max Verstappen, George Russell is confident that he will stay in place and is not looking at speculation.

“I’ve been with this team for so so long, I’m managed by Mercedes, and we’ve always said we will be continuing together for the indefinite future,” he said.

“There’s a lot of conversations going on which are quite entertaining to read, but from my side, I’m not focused on any of that. I’m just focused on my driving.”

Is the Red Bull RB20 ‘too complex?

Christian Horner explained that McLaren’s car is “much simpler” than theirs, and given the RB20 has evolved further than before, wonders if Red Bull need to change somewhat.

“There’s a balance issue with the car that isn’t allowing the drivers to commit to corner entry,” Horner explained to media including PlanetF1.com at Monza.

“So as soon as you calm down the rear, you do that by compromising the front. So then you end up with understeer, and then you kill your tyre that way.

“So I think what we really need to do is get the map… Or if you look at the McLaren, it almost looks like an evolution of last year’s car, a much simpler car than ours. Perhaps we’ve gone a little too complex and perhaps we need to simplify a few things.”

Lewis Hamilton hopeful for Mercedes performance in coming rounds

Lewis Hamilton explained that Mercedes are set to bring some more upgrades at the coming rounds, in the hope of putting him in the fight for another race victory if possible.

“There’s definitely some performance to come over the course of the next few races,” Hamilton told media including PlanetF1.com.

“We do have small bits, but I don’t know if we have anything huge coming, but hopefully we have some more for Austin.

“I’m hoping that we’ll make some progress. There will be some tracks where we will be a little better than we are here. Hope that we have another chance to fight for a win at some stage.”

