Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Martin Brundle on the “key role” he believes Max Verstappen’s camp played in the sacking of Christian Horner as Red Bull team principal.

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

Martin Brundle: Max Verstappen camp played ‘key role’ in Christian Horner exit

Martin Brundle, the Sky F1 pundit, has claimed that Max Verstappen’s entourage “played a key role” in the sacking of Christian Horner as Red Bull team principal.

Horner was ‘released’ from his duties last week after more than 20 years in charge, with Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies stepping up as his successor.

Horner had an uneasy relationship with Verstappen’s father Jos prior to his departure.

Ferrari tipped to succeed in third Christian Horner bid

A respected Italian reporter has tipped Ferrari to renew its interest in Christian Horner following his Red Bull exit.

PlanetF1.com revealed last month that Horner had been approached by Ferrari prior to his departure from Red Bull.

Current team boss Fred Vasseur, whose contract expires at the end of 2025, is thought to be fighting for his future after a challenging start to the season.

Sergio Perez closing in F1 2026 return with Cadillac?

Former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez is closing in on an F1 2026 return with the new Cadillac F1 team, it has been claimed.

However, PlanetF1.com understands from multiple sources that no announcement is imminent as the team continues to shape its first-ever driver lineup.

PlanetF1.com previously reported in April that Perez was in advanced talks with Cadillac F1.

Ferrari to stage Mugello filming day as key suspension upgrade arrives

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are set to sample the team’s highly anticipated rear-suspension upgrade in a filming day at the Mugello circuit on Wednesday.

The update, which is expected to arrive at next weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix at Spa, is considered key to Ferrari’s hopes of rescuing its F1 2025 season.

It is hoped that the part will finally rectify the team’s well-documented ride-height issues by allowing Ferrari to experiment with more aggressive setup choices.

Valtteri Bottas takes to the track in Mercedes TPC outing

Valtteri Bottas is carrying out a private test with Mercedes at the Jerez circuit this week, it has emerged.

It comes amid rumours that the 10-time race winner could make a sensational return to F1 with Alpine or the incoming Cadillac F1 team.

PlanetF1.com understands from sources close to the situation that Bottas has had positive talks with both teams over a potential comeback.

