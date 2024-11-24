The biggest F1 news story to come from the Las Vegas Grand Prix – with apologies to George Russell after actually winning the race – is that Max Verstappen is now a four-time World Champion.

We’ve collected the main headlines for you from after the race, and with additional reporting from our colleague Elizabeth Blackstock on the ground in Las Vegas, let’s catch you up on the night’s news.

F1 news: ‘More to come’ from Max Verstappen after fourth title?

Max Verstappen won his fourth consecutive World Championship after bringing home fifth place on Saturday night in Las Vegas, with Lando Norris one place behind on the road.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes that, with time on his side, this may not be his last time topping the standings.

He told media including PlanetF1.com: “I think there’s still more to come from him, to be honest.

“He’s only just 27 years of age. I think there’s still, with how hard he pushes himself, I’m sure that there’s still more to come.”

Lando Norris congratulates Max Verstappen on latest title glory

Having been his closest title rival this season, Lando Norris offered his congratulations to Verstappen in a classy social media message with a photo from their karting days.

In the media pen after the race, he admitted the early part of the season cost McLaren.

“I think he’s still had a relatively easy season,” he told the media including PlanetF1.com. “I think if we had a better car at the beginning of the year, we would have been fighting him a lot more, and he would have been a lot more under pressure than he’s ever been.”

Max Verstappen on Mercedes speculation after title win

Verstappen thanked Red Bull following his title victory, and was asked about whether the possibility of a Mercedes move was on the cards after rumours of it surfaced this year.

“To be honest, I think in your life, every year there are always thoughts going through your head,” he said.

“‘How long do I still want to do this?’ ‘Where do I want to do this?’ ‘How do I want to do this?’

“There are things in your private life that happen in your racing life. So there are always things that you have to deal with and think about.

“But that’s fine.”

Andrea Stella’s response to Max Verstappen’s title

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella offered an intriguing response to the Red Bull driver winning the title. Alongside a full congratulatory statement, he gave an assessment of where McLaren have educated themselves along the way.

“If we remove the first few races of the season before we deliver the Miami upgrades, then we see that we have a trajectory from a Drivers’ Championship point of view that means that Lando could compete with Max,” he said.

“This is one of the unthinkable achievements that we have to positively acknowledge at McLaren and, when I say unthinkable, unthinkable thinking of where we were only 18 months ago.

“At the same time, while being part of this quest, I think we have learned many things. We have learned as a team. We have learned how to win races. We have also learned that, sometimes, competing to win races, you need to adjust the way you approach racing.”

Charles Leclerc’s radio outburst after Las Vegas chequered flag

If you missed it, Charles Leclerc was not a happy man after the race – giving quite the complaint on team radio after the chequered flag.

After a race where team orders came into play at Ferrari, he said: “Yeah I did my job. But being nice f**ks me all the f**king time. All the f**king time.

“It’s not even being nice, it’s just being respectful, I know I need to shut up but at one point is always the same so…

“Oh my f**king god.”

Well, then.

