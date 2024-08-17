Saturday’s F1 news features a warning Max Verstappen received from Helmut Marko and reaction to Adrian Newey’s rumoured move to Aston Martin.

Let’s hurtle through the day’s main headlines at full throttle…

F1 news: Max Verstappen, Adrian Newey to Aston Martin and more

Max Verstappen lifts lid on Helmut Marko warning

Max Verstappen has revealed how a daring overtake he performed at Spa-Francorchamps in 2015 got him in hot water with Red Bull chief Helmut Marko.

Verstappen completed a stunning pass around the outside of Felipe Nasr at the fearsome Blanchimont corner in what was arguably the highlight of his F1 rookie season in 2015.

His move earned him a stern warning from Marko, who pleaded with him to never do something like that again.

And, surprisingly, Max admitted that he wouldn’t dare try it now either…

Read more: Max Verstappen heeds Helmut Marko warning after ‘never do that again’ overtake order

Red Bull facing Adrian Newey ‘problem’ with Aston Martin deal close

Red Bull will face a real “problem” when Adrian Newey takes his ideas to a rival team, amid rumours that the F1 design guru is on the verge of joining Aston Martin.

That is the claim of former Red Bull F1 tester Robin Frijns, who is expecting Newey to turn down a move to Ferrari in favour of Aston Martin.

His comments come after another former Red Bull driver, Robert Doornbos, claimed this week that Newey has “finalised” a three-year deal worth €100million to join Aston Martin from 2025.

Read more: ‘Problem’ spotted with Adrian Newey’s Red Bull exit ahead of $100m Aston Martin deal

Lando Norris too open with his feelings

F1 steward Johnny Herbert has urged Lando Norris to “keep his feelings to himself” with rival drivers likely to “take advantage” of the McLaren driver’s weaknesses.

Norris claimed his maiden F1 win in Miami earlier this season, but has grown increasingly frustrated after seeing more victory opportunities in Canada, Spain and Silverstone slip through his fingers.

Herbert, who has served as an FIA steward at a number of races in F1 2024, fears that Norris is gifting his rivals an emotional edge by being so open in the media.

Read more: Lando Norris told to ‘keep feelings to himself’ by F1 steward after ‘stupid’ admission

Lance Stroll a ‘spoilt rich boy’ with missing ‘fun factor’

Dutch racer and pundit Tom Coronel has claimed that Lance Stroll exudes “spolit rich boy” vibes with the Aston Martin driver lacking the “fun factor.”

Yet, he believes, Stroll could still take off if the Canadian lights the fire inside him.

Stroll has made 157 starts since arriving on the grid with Williams in 2017, collecting three podiums and a single pole position.

Read more: Lance Stroll ‘spoilt rich boy feeling’ claim as missing element proposed by F1 pundit

Red Bull engineer blasts ‘bull****’ RB20 theory

Red Bull engineer Calum Nicholas has branded a “conspiracy” theory that the removal of a key element of the RB20 car is behind the team’s F1 2024 slump as “bull****.”

Having started the season in dominant fashion, Red Bull’s performance has dropped alarmingly over recent months with the team’s advantage over McLaren in the Constructors’ Championship reduced to just 42 points.

Nicholas has slammed a suggestion online that the removal of a clever braking system triggered Red Bull’s woes.

Read more: Red Bull engineer shoots down RB20 ‘conspiracy’ theory with ‘bull****’ response