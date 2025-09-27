Saturday’s F1 news saw Max Verstappen in action on his weekend off, stepping up to race – and win – in GT3 at the Nurburgring.

Verstappen and Chris Lulham were on dominant form at the ‘Green Hell’, so let’s look back at that and the best of the rest of the headlines.

F1 news: Verstappen on dominant form at the Nurburgring

Max Verstappen qualified third in the Pro class at the latest NLS round at the Nurburgring, and by the time the first corner arrived, he was in the lead.

Not only that, he opened up a huge 62-second gap over the rest of the pack before vacating the cockpit for his teammate, Chris Lulham, with the young Briton seeing the victory to its conclusion.

Even when he’s not racing in Formula 1, more often than not, Verstappen is still driving something.

Read more: Max Verstappen punishes Nürburgring GT3 rivals after first-lap heroics

F1 lifeline for Yuki Tsunoda?

Yuki Tsunoda is under pressure to keep his seat at Red Bull in 2026, but should that not occur, he has been linked with a reserve role at Aston Martin for 2026.

Now, as current reserve Felipe Drugovich makes a move to Andretti in Formula E next season, the path could somewhat clear for the Japanese driver to take up such a position.

Of course, his first priority is to maintain his seat with Red Bull next year, but reports are linking him with a potential switch to link back up with Honda if he does end up losing his seat.

Read more: Yuki Tsunoda lifeline emerges as Andretti confirms major signing for 2026 season

Lewis Hamilton misses Ferrari appearance

Lewis Hamilton has understandably taken time to be at the bedside of his dog, Roscoe, as he has suffered with his health in recent days.

This includes an appearance at Mugello for Pirelli tyre testing, and the Ferrari Style fashion show is the latest event he’s had to watch from afar.

Writing on Instagram, the seven-time World Champion said: “Gutted to have missed seeing the Ferrari Style fashion show in person today. Even from the livestream, the silks, cashmeres and denim looked incredible. Congrats to the Ferrari Style team for a great show.”

Read more: Lewis Hamilton pulls out of latest Ferrari appearance after heartbreaking Roscoe update

Christian Horner shares holiday photos after $100m agreement

Having agreed a hefty settlement figure with Red Bull, Christian Horner shared photos of himself and his wife, Geri Halliwell, on holiday in Scotland.

After his Red Bull departure, Horner has been placing his focus away from Formula 1, though PlanetF1.com understands he will be able to return to the grid by the middle of next year.

Read more: Christian Horner spotted for first time since $100m agreement as F1 return steps up

Examining Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 legacy

One year on from his final race, our Deputy Editor, Mat Coch, has taken a deep dive into the Daniel Ricciardo of the paddock, away from the track, and examined his legacy in Formula 1.

Recounting personal interactions with the Honey Badger and looking at the ups and downs of his career, Mat has taken a closer look at how one of the sport’s most popular drivers in the modern day will be remembered.

Read more: Daniel Ricciardo: Defining the F1 legacy of the Honey Badger