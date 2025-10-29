Your newest dose of F1 news is here, and we have lots to get through from both the paddock and the FIA.

The governing body has been in the crosshairs of Lewis Hamilton and one of its Presidential candidates, for entirely different reasons, and Martin Brundle has had his say on the on-track action at the weekend.

F1 news: Brundle calls for Max Verstappen drive-through penalty

Martin Brundle saw the corner-cutting on the first lap by Max Verstappen as a potential drive-through penalty offence in Mexico City, as he felt he made no attempt to reach the corner.

The stewards often take a lighter view of on-track incidents on the first lap, and Verstappen, along with the likes of Charles Leclerc, avoided action after taking to the grass in the opening complex.

“Max should have had a penalty, because if you put your car on the far left in four abreast, it will go on the kerb. But Max had no intention. You can see Max accelerate,” Brundle said.

“I might even have given somebody doing what Max did, a drive-through, as a proper deterrent to stop the silliness, because then it all gets chaotic.”

Read more: Martin Brundle calls for Verstappen ‘drive-through’ penalty after Mexican GP ‘silliness’

Lewis Hamilton questions ‘double standards’ in Mexico

Lewis Hamilton received a 10-second penalty in Mexico City for cutting over the grass at Turn 4 and gaining an advantage, but after the actions of others on the first lap, he felt he should not have been singled out for a penalty on the day.

“Ultimately, I feel very let down by the governing body,” said Hamilton.

“It’s double standards, as you can tell. It is what it is.”

Read more: Lewis Hamilton ‘let down’ by FIA as ‘double standards’ penalty blasted

FIA Presidential candidate takes court action

Laura Villars, candidate for the FIA presidency, has revealed she is taking action against the governing body, by confirming to PlanetF1.com she has been authorised to summon the FIA before an emergency hearing by the Judicial Court of Paris.

“I have twice tried to open a constructive dialogue with the FIA on essential matters such as internal democracy and the transparency of electoral rules,” Villars said in a statement issued to PlanetF1.com.

“The responses received were not up to the challenge. I am not acting against the FIA. I am acting to protect it. Democracy is not a threat to the FIA; it is its strength.”

Read more: Presidential candidate Laura Villars takes court action against FIA

Liberty Media boss steps down

Formula 1 owner, Liberty Media, has said its chairman, John Malone, is stepping down from his role, to become chairman emeritus.

“Founding Liberty Media and serving as its Chairman has been among the most rewarding experiences of my professional life,” said Malone in a statement issued by Liberty Media on Wednesday.

“With our portfolio now simplified and our businesses in strong positions, I believe it’s an appropriate time to step back from some of my obligations. I’m very pleased to have Dob Bennett, my partner and colleague of 35 years, stepping into the Chairman role.”

Read more: Liberty Media announce major change in leadership as F1 Group impact revealed

Mekies offers Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull timeline

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies confirmed the team would make its decision over its 2026 drivers before the end of the season, with Yuki Tsunoda, as well as the Racing Bulls drivers, not yet certain of their futures.

“You are right in saying that there is also a focus element in our decisions to delay,” Mekies told media including PlanetF1.com.

“We don’t think the distraction now [is necessary], but what is at stake is exactly what you describe. The parameters are exactly this.

“We are lucky enough, we are free to choose what we think we need to choose.”

Read more: Red Bull confirms new timeline for final Yuki Tsunoda decision