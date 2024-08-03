Saturday’s fast-paced F1 news wrap features a fresh commitment to Red Bull by Max Verstappen, with Mercedes W15 targets for the F1 2024 season uncovered.

Let’s charge through the day’s main headlines at full throttle…

F1 news: Max Verstappen, Mercedes W15 and more

Max Verstappen admits Red Bull ‘like a second family’

Max Verstappen has reaffirmed his commitment to Red Bull, describing the team as “like a second family” to him in a blow to Mercedes’ hopes of signing the reigning F1 World Champion.

Mercedes have made no secret of their desire to sign Verstappen as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement for F1 2025, with Toto Wolff describing the Dutchman as his “alternative scenario” on Friday.

However, Verstappen has shared his affection for Red Bull, stressing the importance of the team letting him “be myself.”

Mercedes W15 beating team’s F1 2024 performance targets

Andrew Shovlin has revealed the Mercedes W15 has exceeded expectations in F1 2024 after the team had targeted winning races only towards the end of the season.

Following a muted start to the season, Mercedes have re-emerged as regular frontrunners over recent weeks with the team winning three of the four races prior to the summer break.

Nico Rosberg compares Andrea Kimi Antonelli to Max Verstappen

Nico Rosberg, the F1 2026 World Champion, believes Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s talent is of a similar level to Max Verstappen as Mercedes consider promoting the Italian junior sensation as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement.

While Verstappen is Mercedes’ “alternative scenario” for F1 2025, according to Toto Wolff, Antonelli is the “first option” to succeed Hamilton.

Rosberg is convinced by Antonelli’s potential and believes “it would be helpful” if the teenager were to spend the second half of F1 2024 with Williams before being promoted to Mercedes.

Audi identify McLaren junior as Plan-B option after missing out on Carlos Sainz?

Audi could turn their attention to 19-year-old McLaren junior Gabriel Bortoleto after missing out on top target Carlos Sainz, it has been claimed.

After months of speculation, Williams this week announced the signing of Sainz on a two-year deal “with options to extend” in a blow to Audi, who had long been admirers of the outgoing Ferrari driver.

It has been suggested that Audi chief Mattia Binotto is keen on Bortoleto, currently second in the F2 standings, as Nico Hulkenberg’s team-mate for F1 2025.

Renault F1 engine withdrawal seen as ‘a betrayal’ by Viry staff

Alpine parent company Renault has been slammed for its “betrayal” of staff working at its Viry-Chatillon engine headquarters, according to a report in French media.

With the workforce at Renault’s Viry-Chatillon factory in France being informed of a decision to change focus on its activities and withdraw from an F1 power unit manufacturing programme, a staff representative has spoken of the levels of “betrayal” that has been felt within the ranks.

