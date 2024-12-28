Max Verstappen is dreaming about a future without Red Bull – F1 news round-up

The year is coming to a close, but the Formula 1 scene is still chock full of news to keep us flowing right into 2025!

In today’s news roundup for 28 December, we’re looking at the future of Max Verstappen — and where Red Bull might go without him.

F1 news: Plenty of F1 teams are looking to sign Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has said the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin have all expressed interest in working together in future – and potentially not just about a Formula 1 seat.

Verstappen has made his intentions clear about wanting to take part in endurance racing eventually, with the 24 Hours of Le Mans on his list of races to undertake in future, but he said any talks with other teams have involved what life may look like outside of Formula 1.

F1 news: Why Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen are no longer contractually tied

Red Bull Racing’s contemporary success seems intimately tied to the role driver Max Verstappen plays in the team — but the Dutch driver has also given many team personnel a reason to remain involved with the team.

One such person is Dr. Helmut Marko. The Austrian driver turned lawyer turned talent scout for Red Bull has admitted that his place at the Red Bull team has been justified by Max Verstappen.

F1 news: Red Bull is beefing up Arvin Lindblad’s superlicense

Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad is to compete in the Formula Regional Oceania series next month as the teenager aims to secure a Formula 1 superlicence for the F1 2025 season.

Lindblad has emerged as one of the hottest talents in junior racing over recent years and collected four wins in his debut F3 season in 2024.

F1 news: Jos Verstappen and Stefano Domenicali exchanged words

Jos Verstappen revealed he has spoken to Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali about stewarding in Formula 1, and hopes to see them punish “the same for everyone.”

Son Max Verstappen received several punishments from the stewards towards the latter end of the 2024 season, notably a community service order for swearing during an FIA press conference as they exercised their right to punish drivers for misconduct.

